Despite meeting for more than four hours and hearing pleas for representation from multiple people during the public comment period, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education could not reach a consensus Monday night on an appointee to the vacant District 2 seat.

“I don’t know about all of you, but I am sick of hearing about this seat,” board candidate Sharita Pratt said. “I am sick of hearing that it isn’t filled and that it is sitting there empty. District 2 deserves to have a voice.”

As worded, the recommendation on Monday night’s agenda allowed the board to appoint any of the candidates who were interviewed for the position in January. Along with previously named finalists Quinton Brown and Pratt, the board also interviewed Orion Banos Moguel, Diamond Marshall and Jasmine Stewart.

Separate motions to appoint Marshall and Stewart to the vacant seat each resulted in a 3-3 tie, with board members E’Lena Ashley, Jerry Griffin and Jennettie Marshall voting no each time.

A motion to appoint Pratt died from a lack of a second.

“My problem is that they (the candidates) all made compelling arguments,” Griffin said. “It is unfair for me to substitute my judgment for that of the voters of District 2.”

Similar to Griffin, Jennettie Marshall made a point to say that she did not have any objections to the candidates themselves but instead to the process followed by the board, referring to it as tainted. Her attempt to make a motion to reopen the application process was unsuccessful.

The District 2 seat has been vacant since Jan. 23, when former board member Judith Barba Perez’s resignation took effect. Under state law, the board has up to 60 days from that date to appoint a successor to serve until the 2024 election cycle. Failing that, a special election could be called to fill the seat.

However, TPS attorney Jana Burk informed the board during the meeting Monday night that the earliest such an election could be held is June 13, with a runoff in September if no one candidate received a majority of the votes cast — a prospect that drew groans and quiet protests from pockets of the standing room-only crowd.

After Monday night’s meeting, President Stacey Woolley said a special meeting would be called as soon as possible to determine the board’s next steps to fill the vacancy, including potentially allowing previous candidates who had withdrawn from consideration to put their names back in the running.

The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for next Monday. However, Woolley said she was prepared to schedule a special meeting every day if necessary in order to resolve the situation.

“Every single one of us, myself included, need to go home and think about what we can do to best serve our students and come back tomorrow with that attitude of service,” she said.

In addition to not being able to reach a consensus on how to fill the vacant seat, the board also was not able to pass specific line items in the staffing report portion of the consent agenda.

At a previous meeting, board members questioned the legality of going line-by-line through the report. After being advised that such a move was legally acceptable, Griffin, Ashley and Jennettie Marshall voted against several individual employee moves due to questions about whether the district could legally pay employees retroactively for tasks performed as part of a new position before the title change was approved by the board.

“If we don’t have something in writing telling us that we can vote for retroactive pay, I won’t do it,” Jennettie Marshall said in explanation Monday night. “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

The board was able to reach a consensus Monday night on four action agenda items, including the expansion of an east Tulsa charter school authorized by Tulsa Public Schools.

Drawing huge cheers and applause from a contingent of orange-clad supporters, the board voted 6-0 to allow College Bound Academy to add prekindergarten to its campus at 2525 S. 101st East Ave. and also to operate the facility currently used by Collegiate Hall, the former Wright Elementary School building at 1110 E. 45th Place.

The grade offerings at Collegiate Hall’s campus will remain unchanged, and Collegiate Hall will relinquish its charter by July 1. Had the board not approved the partnership, Collegiate Hall would have closed completely and its students would have had to find another school for the 2023-24 school year.

The Tulsa school board voted in October 2021 to renew Collegiate Hall’s charter through the 2023-24 school year contingent upon additional requirements being met, including conducting quarterly assessments on the school’s financial status and ending fiscal years 2022 and 2023 with a positive fund balance.

However, since then, the school’s board and TPS officials have concluded that Collegiate Hall would not be able to remain in compliance with those terms by the end of the school year.

“Although I’m generally not in favor of expanding charter schools, in this case I am, as it is a chance to provide solid footing for Collegiate Hall and help the families that have chosen those schools,” board member John Croisant said.

Expressing relief and gratitude at the board vote, College Bound Academy Director of External Affairs Thomas Golden said after Monday night’s meeting that the transition efforts will start Tuesday in preparation for the 2023-24 school year, including reaching out to staff and families at both campuses to let them know the proposed expansion is indeed happening.

“We know things are contentious with the board right now,” he said. “We were certainly nervous about whether this would go through.”

By a 5-1 count on each, the board also approved agreements with Northeastern State University and the University of Oklahoma to allow graduate students pursuing degrees in school counseling and social work to get clinical experience on TPS campuses while working under the supervision of current TPS employees.

Claiming that the district has unqualified counselors across multiple campuses who would not be able to properly supervise the graduate students, Ashley cast the lone no vote on both items.

The board also approved a grant-funded $750,000 addendum to a previously approved agreement with a staffing agency to help fill support staff vacancies, with Marshall casting the lone no vote.