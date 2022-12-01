Tulsa school board redistricting won't be implemented until after April election

With school board district reapportionment still underway for Tulsa Public Schools, board members were advised Thursday of some of the implications of their decision to extend the process into December.

Summarizing an email from an attorney with the Oklahoma State Election Board, TPS attorney Eric Wade said at a special board meeting Thursday evening that unless the Election Board receives updated maps by the close of business Friday, it will not implement any redistricting changes until after the general election cycle concludes in April.

Wade said the district was contacted late Monday and again on Wednesday by both the Tulsa County Election Board and the Oklahoma State Election Board with concerns that the board has not finished the reapportionment process.

“The big issue that I see, and I don’t have any solutions for, is that if the board does its redistricting work by the statutory deadline, it is my belief that those boundaries take effect immediately,” Wade said.

“If the board changes the boundaries of District 1 as part of that process, then you could be in a position in January where you have board-approved boundaries that do not match the boundaries that the election is being conducted by.

“I don’t have any solutions for that, but that’s the reality that we’re in at this point.”

State law requires school districts whose board seats are divided among wards, zones or districts to review and redraw board seat boundaries the year after the U.S. Census results are submitted to the U.S. president. That process has to be completed by Dec. 31.

However, another statute required the board to submit a resolution to the Tulsa County Election Board by Nov. 18 formally calling for an election for District 1 in 2023. The filing period for that race opens on Monday.

The board voted to send such a resolution to the Tulsa County Election Board on Nov. 16. With the board opting that night to table redistricting, the resolution sent to the Election Board listed the current boundaries for District 1, which includes the campuses of Council Oak, Clinton West, Emerson, Eugene Field, Robertson and Wayman Tisdale elementary schools; Webster Middle and High School; KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School; and Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.

State law mandates that new board districts be as close to equal in population as possible, with no more than a 10% variation between the largest and smallest districts. After accommodating for new voting precinct boundaries, the population variation among the current school board districts is 17.4%.

Jerry Griffin, chairman of the board’s ad hoc redistricting committee, said he was reassured multiple times by the district’s reapportionment contractor, the Indian Nations Council of Governments, that the new proposed map that will come before the school board as part of Thursday evening’s special meeting does not include any changes to the District 1 boundaries.

“They (INCOG) will not change the current District 1 boundaries,” Griffin said. “For me, the election is the most important thing right now. We filed an election resolution, and we are bound by that. Sure, we could change them, but that would open us up to legal liability.”

Whether to even allow Wade the right to speak at Thursday’s meeting raised questions and objections among board members.

The posted agenda item called for discussion among board members “regarding redistricting and matters relating thereto” and the possibility of a vote to approve one of two map options.

However, with no INCOG representatives present Thursday night to potentially answer questions, two of the three members of the board’s ad hoc redistricting committee — Griffin and Jennettie Marshall — attempted to adjourn the meeting within minutes of its being called to order.

The third committee member, John Croisant, said he requested Thursday’s meeting in order for the full board to hear the election boards’ concerns as laid out by Wade and to legally have the option to vote on a map afterward if needed.

However, the posted agenda did not explicitly state the intent to hear from legal counsel, prompting additional objections from Marshall.

“This is deceptive,” she said. “The agenda doesn’t say legal update — it says vote. I am really concerned about this. The community has lost faith in this elected body.

“We need to stop this crap. It’s crazy.”

