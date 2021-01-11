Tulsa school board receives overview, projected timeline for 2021 school bond issue

Tulsa school board members received an overview Monday of a 2021 bond proposal that, if approved next month, would likely go to voters in a May election.
Members of a citizen committee who worked on the project with district staff members presented the overview and a projected timeline at a special meeting of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education.
Superintendent Deborah Gist said the topic was “a chance to remind ourselves that where we are right now, with the global pandemic, is not a forever situation."
“This is a wonderful moment for us to take a step back and say that we will be beyond this. We have a lot of amazing work happening and a lot of amazing work coming.”
Gist added that Monday’s meeting “is just the initial conversation” and that board members will each have the opportunity to review the proposal's packages in detail.
Josh Roby, chairman of the 2021 Citizen Bond Development Committee, said district staff helped the committee identify priorities.
“In particular, this program will really try to focus on the district as a whole, looking at the whole child and making sure that the packages meet their needs,” Roby said.
“Equity across the district was the driving force for the citizens who packaged this together,” he added.
Up next, committee leaders will meet with the school board members individually to focus on how the projects would affect their districts.
Roby said they expect to have the bond proposal ready for inclusion on the Feb. 1 board agenda, with final board approval sought at the Feb. 22 board meeting.
If that happens, the proposal would be on track for a potential election in May, he said.
The committee has been working on four packages of projects since June.
Those are: safe learning environments, which includes facilities and maintenance projects; quality teaching-learning materials and programs; student classroom technologies; and transportation.
In the district’s most recent bond election in 2015, voters approved a record $415 million proposal. The final sale from it will be in August.
The special meeting’s only other agenda item was an update on the COVID-19 situation for the district and community.
Officials said that while case numbers continue to climb, the good news is that the district is starting staff vaccinations this week.
Board member John Croisant said, “I think it's huge that we are starting vaccinations. The fact that we're starting that will give us the opportunity to see how it goes and build on that.”
“On the other hand,” he added, “we're looking at numbers that have almost doubled in the community since December. So, at the same time that the cavalry is coming in, we have not gotten everybody a vaccination, and they are probably at risk more now than they've ever been.”
