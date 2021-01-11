Tulsa school board receives overview, projected timeline for 2021 school bond issue

Tulsa school board members received an overview Monday of a 2021 bond proposal that, if approved next month, would likely go to voters in a May election.

Members of a citizen committee who worked on the project with district staff members presented the overview and a projected timeline at a special meeting of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education.

Superintendent Deborah Gist said the topic was “a chance to remind ourselves that where we are right now, with the global pandemic, is not a forever situation."

“This is a wonderful moment for us to take a step back and say that we will be beyond this. We have a lot of amazing work happening and a lot of amazing work coming.”

Gist added that Monday’s meeting “is just the initial conversation” and that board members will each have the opportunity to review the proposal's packages in detail.

Josh Roby, chairman of the 2021 Citizen Bond Development Committee, said district staff helped the committee identify priorities.

“In particular, this program will really try to focus on the district as a whole, looking at the whole child and making sure that the packages meet their needs,” Roby said.