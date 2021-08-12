Tulsa school board put on notice by team of lawyers 'quite likely to sue' for lack of mask mandate

Public records reveal that a local group has formed and is working with a team of attorneys to challenge the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s new ban on mask mandates by local schools.

The letter, sent Monday evening to the Tulsa school board’s vice president and attorney, preceded a Wednesday evening vote by the board.

That vote allows Tulsa Public Schools attorneys to respond to any related lawsuits filed against the district or to possibly join other legal challenges to new restrictions imposed by Oklahoma Senate Bill 658.

“The purpose of this email is to put you on notice that I am quite likely to sue Tulsa Public Schools for not imposing a mask mandate in the midst of a COVID crisis on behalf of people who have standing to challenge the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s ban on public schools imposing mask mandates in the midst of a COVID crisis,” wrote Gary Allison, professor emeritus at the University of Tulsa College of Law.

The letter, which the Tulsa World obtained through a request under the Oklahoma Open Records Act, was emailed Monday evening to Board Vice President Suzanne Schreiber and attorney Eric Wade.