Residents in Tulsa Public Schools’ District 1 will be keeping their Board of Education representative, unofficial election returns show.

With all precincts reporting, board President Stacey Woolley defeated challenger Jared Buswell 1,508-701.

TPS campuses within District 1 for this election include Clinton West, Council Oak, Emerson, Eugene Field, Robertson and Wayman Tisdale elementary schools; Webster Middle and High School; KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School; and Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.

Starting Wednesday, Emerson’s campus will shift to District 2 in order to accommodate new precinct lines. Located in the former Wright Elementary School, Collegiate Hall will be added to District 1.

When reached Tuesday evening, Woolley said she was grateful for the support from District 1 voters and took the margin of victory as a sign from constituents on how to proceed.

“Tulsans sent a very loud message,” she said. “You might even call it a mandate that we believe in teaching real history, protecting our 2SLGBTQIA+ students and their families and for keeping books on library shelves.”

Buswell did not return a call Tuesday afternoon seeking comment about one of his campaign supporters standing directly across the street from Council Oak Elementary School with two handguns before school Tuesday morning.

According to an email sent out to Council Oak parents about the matter, both campus police and the Tulsa Police Department were called to the scene but the woman remained on the sidewalk across the street from the school until student drop-off was complete.

In response, the school adjusted its dismissal procedures to require students to remain in their classrooms Tuesday until individually released to their adult or after-school program. Additionally, uniformed TPD officers were on hand at multiple exits at the end of the school day.

Meanwhile, unofficial returns show challengers defeated incumbents in three suburban school districts.

In Berryhill, Danny Bean defeated board President James “Doc” Geiger, 170-76.

In Mounds, challenger Adam Carnes defeated incumbent Clayton Lamb for seat No. 3, 101-59.

In Sand Springs, challenger Tracy Hanlon defeated incumbent Rusty Gunn for the Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 3 seat. Gunn is the board’s current president. With all precincts reporting, Hanlon received 289 votes, or 56.78%, of the ballots cast to Gunn’s 220 votes, or 43.22%.

With all precincts reporting, current Bixby board President Matt Dotson was leading challenger Julie Bentley 1,401 votes to 641.

With all precincts reporting in the Anderson school district, incumbent school board President Kristen Duncan defeated challenger Matt Mundy by a vote of 155-33.