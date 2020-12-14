Tulsa school board moves back start of 'tiered' return to in-person learning to late January

Gist wrote in her statement that the district monitors three categories of information each week and uses that data when determining what modes of learning are appropriate during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first two — called early warning indicators and foundational school system metrics — are specific to Tulsa Public Schools, while the third category, foundational health care metrics, includes information such as the seven-day rolling new-case average in the county and district.

"We know that the safety practices we have in place in our schools can help to prevent community spread of COVID-19, so these district-specific measures are integral to informing our decisions about distance or in-person learning," Gist wrote. Even as we evaluate the third measure … we prioritize what is happening in our classrooms (and in other school systems) when we are making decisions about the student learning experience."

Under the new plan, students in all grades will continue distance learning through the end of the first semester on Friday, Jan. 15. Those in prekindergarten through third grade will go back to in-person classes on Monday, Jan. 25, as will students with special needs receiving Tier 3- or Tier 4-level services.