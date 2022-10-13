 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa school board member tells 9/12 Project her goal is to disrupt administration's agenda

  • Updated
Tulsa school board member E’Lena Ashley, seen here during a board meeting in July, told the Tulsa 9/12 Project that she hopes she and two other board members "can continue to disrupt the (administration's) agenda."

Speaking Thursday night to a meeting of the 9/12 Project, Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education member E’Lena Ashley said she views the board as dysfunctional.

“We’re disrupting the (administration’s) agenda,” Ashley said. “I hope the three of us (Ashley and fellow board members Jerry Griffin and Jennettie Marshall) can continue to disrupt the agenda of hurting our students and our children.”

Within the last six months, the board has had 4-3 votes or, in the event of an absence, 3-3 ties, on multiple items, including reauthorization of KIPP Tulsa University Prep and TPS’ agreement with Reading Partners

In each instance, Ashley voted against recommendations from the administration, as well as the September extension of Superintendent Deborah Gist’s contract

"We keep rewarding her from Rhode Island to here," Ashley said, referring to Gist's previous position as Rhode Island commissioner of education. "Somebody needs to revolt."

After the meeting, Ashley acknowledged being contacted regularly by district administration to see if she had questions about agenda items before board meetings, but she said she believes that under the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, any efforts to work out differences with other board members would have to be coordinated. 

Although it does bar members of a public body from meeting informally to make decisions, discuss agenda items or take binding action, the Open Meeting Act does not prohibit individual board members from meeting socially when a quorum of members is not present. 

“That has to be coordinated to do that appropriately,” Ashley said. “I’ve reached across the table to work with Dr. Marshall to try to find things we can agree on. We certainly hopefully at least agree to help the children do better.” 

Affiliated locally with the Tulsa County Republican Party, the 9/12 Project's website says it is a "conservative grassroots organization whose focus is educating, empowering, and activating concerned citizens; in pursuit of limited government, free markets individual liberty and personal responsibility."

It derives its name from both a set of nine principles and 12 values, as well as “the feelings of pride, compassion and kinship with every American” felt on Sept. 12, 2001. 

Featured video: July Tulsa school board meeting ends abruptly after 3 members walk out

Tempers boiled over July 11 at Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting after Superintendent Deborah Gist voiced her concerns about some of the board's decisions. Video courtesy/TPS

