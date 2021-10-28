Tulsa school board member seeking financial audit of district

A member of the Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education is asking the State Auditor to take a look at the district’s financials.
Claiming a lack of access to TPS’ financial records, District 6 representative Jerry Griffin made a public request Wednesday afternoon for State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd to conduct a forensic audit of the district’s finances for the last six years.
Griffin said at least two public requests for financial records were rebuffed, as were several private requests.
“I am not making any specific allegations yet,” he said. “I want the auditor to do a preliminary ‘Let’s look and see if there’s anything we need to see’ review like she did with Epic (Charter Schools). I know her plate is full right now, but I don’t know how far these tentacles will reach. I just want to start the conversation.”
However, Trey Davis, a spokesman for the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that an individual school board member does not have the authority to formally request a special state audit.
Under state law, such a request has to come from the governor, attorney general, the local district attorney or via a citizen petition.
With respect specifically to school districts, Oklahoma statutes also allow for an audit request from the President Pro Tempore of the state Senate, the Speaker of the state House of Representatives, the state Board of Education or via a majority vote by the district’s board of education.
Griffin said his attempts to have the item placed on a school board meeting agenda have been ignored, prompting outreach to the governor’s office. However, when reached via email Thursday afternoon, a spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office said he was not aware of any recent communiques from Griffin.
TPS is audited annually by a third party contractor. Those findings are presented both the board as a whole and to its finance committee. The district has received positive audit reports for a decade.
Asked Thursday, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said she was caught off guard by Griffin’s public request and was not aware of any outstanding inquiries from him for financial information.
Additionally, both school board President Stacey Woolley and Vice President Suzanne Schreiber said Thursday afternoon that members of the board’s finance committee, including Griffin, met multiple times with representatives from RSM, the independent firm that conducted the district’s most recent audit.
Griffin has since resigned from the finance committee. He remains a member of the school board.
Both Woolley and Schreiber said Griffin and other school board members had opportunities to ask questions both in a group setting and privately about the firm’s findings and process. After asking questions during both a board meeting and a committee meeting about forensic audits, they said the District 6 representative told them he did not think one was necessary.
“It was certainly shocking and disappointing to read a press release from Dr. Griffin that included false claims about his access to information and a call for a forensic audit that he previously deemed unnecessary,” Woolley said. “I would welcome the opportunity to have further discussion with Dr. Griffin on this issue — and was attempting to schedule a meeting — but he did not give me that opportunity before sending out his release.”