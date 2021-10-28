Tulsa school board member seeking financial audit of district

A member of the Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education is asking the State Auditor to take a look at the district’s financials.

Claiming a lack of access to TPS’ financial records, District 6 representative Jerry Griffin made a public request Wednesday afternoon for State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd to conduct a forensic audit of the district’s finances for the last six years.

Griffin said at least two public requests for financial records were rebuffed, as were several private requests.

“I am not making any specific allegations yet,” he said. “I want the auditor to do a preliminary ‘Let’s look and see if there’s anything we need to see’ review like she did with Epic (Charter Schools). I know her plate is full right now, but I don’t know how far these tentacles will reach. I just want to start the conversation.”

However, Trey Davis, a spokesman for the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that an individual school board member does not have the authority to formally request a special state audit.

Under state law, such a request has to come from the governor, attorney general, the local district attorney or via a citizen petition.