Tulsa school board member announces resignation plans

With her husband accepting a new job in another state, Tulsa Public Schools board member Judith Barba Perez announced Friday that she will resign from her seat effective Jan. 23.

“I still have a lot of ideas for the board and things I wanted to do,” Barba Perez said. “I love Tulsa, but unfortunately for us, there weren’t a lot of opportunities for immigrants. It was a hard decision.”

In accordance with state law, the school board has to accept the resignation before it can take effect. Once that happens, the board will take applications for an appointed successor who will serve until the 2024 election, when voters will select someone to finish the remaining year left on the term.

If the board accepts Barba Perez’s resignation at Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting, applications in both English and Spanish for the vacant seat will be available online, at the district’s Education Service Center and at all campuses within District 2 starting Tuesday with a submission deadline of 5 p.m. Jan. 18.

Citing a desire to not leave District 2 without representation, board President Stacey Woolley said applicant interviews may start as soon as the afternoon before the board’s regular Jan. 23 meeting.

Woolley said the new board district boundaries that were approved in December will be used to determine candidates' geographic eligibility. Therefore, campuses that will have board applications available include Emerson, Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen and Sequoyah elementary schools; Unity Learning Academy; Carver Middle School; Booker T. Washington High School; and Will Rogers College Middle and High School.

Applicants must have completed a high school diploma or equivalent certificate and must not be a district employee or be related to a district employee within two degrees by blood or marriage.

Additionally, anyone who has been convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor involving embezzlement within the past 15 years who has not been pardoned is ineligible.

Elected in February 2021, Barba Perez is the first first-generation immigrant to serve on Tulsa's Board of Education. On Friday, she said she was proud not only of bringing that perspective to the board but also of the changes that came about in part due to those insights, including providing additional time during meetings’ public comment and citizens comments periods for constituents who need translation services in order to participate.

“I’m proud of the work I did, including bringing a voice that was never there before — the voice of an immigrant,” Barba Perez said. “I still struggle with the language, … but this perspective for the immigrant community and all the decisions I made as a board member, it wasn’t just me saying, ‘I’m going to vote yes,’ or ‘I’m going to vote no’ — it was me reaching out to people, to my community, to my neighbors.”

According to meeting minutes, Barba Perez missed 13 board meetings during her tenure in office, with more than half of those absences attributed to illness. By comparison, the numbers of absences among the four other board members who served during the same time frame in full vary from one to nine.

Barba Perez was absent from meetings in July and October that each resulted in tie votes on portions of the consent agenda, including the district’s 2022-23 agreement with Reading Partners, two bond sale resolutions and the renewal of TPS’ sponsorship of KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School.

Those items were all brought back before the board at subsequent meetings and approved.

With the remaining six members of the board responsible for appointing Barba Perez’s successor, Woolley acknowledged that while there is a possibility of another 3-3 tie, she said she expects enough quality applications for the seat that at least four board members will be able to agree on a candidate.

“I am confident that we will receive applications — not just one but more than one application — that a majority of our board can be happy with and that our board will think it is of critical importance to make sure District 2 has representation as quickly as possible,” Woolley said.

“I believe that we recognize our responsibility and our commitment to having representation from all districts.”

Featured video: Memorable Tulsa World education stories from 2022

