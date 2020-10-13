Tulsa school board meets on recommendation to return to in-person learning in hybrid model

Tulsa school board members continued to discuss the district’s proposal to implement a hybrid learning model late into the night Tuesday and had not reached a decision by press time.

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education was expected to vote on a recommendation presented last week that calls for students to return to the classroom in phases during the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

The school board heard Tuesday evening from local health officials who spoke about local COVID-19 data and trends. They also heard from parents and educators who spoke against bringing back in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several parents at last week’s meeting had urged the board to bring back in-person instruction.

Proponents of in-person instruction say distance learning has been devastating for many working families and lacks the essential social component students need in their education. Meanwhile, others argue that it’s too dangerous to return to school prematurely, especially for district staff members and family members who are immunocompromised.

Superintendent Deborah Gist said she and the board have listened intently to the concerns of community members and understand that there is no easy answer.