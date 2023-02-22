With only three members present, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education could not conduct business at Wednesday night’s special meeting due to a lack of quorum.

Wednesday night’s agenda was devoted solely to issues related to the board’s makeup, including determining how to proceed after the six members were unable to come to a consensus at the Feb. 13 meeting on an appointee to the vacant District 2 seat.

The seat has been vacant since Jan. 23, when former board member Judith Barba Perez’s resignation took effect. Sharita Pratt and Quinton Brown were named finalists on Feb. 2, but after additional information was brought forward, including an expunged misdemeanor and a felony conviction, neither was appointed to the vacant position.

Speaking to reporters, President Stacey Woolley said that since the board was not able to take any votes Wednesday night, the vacancy will come back before the board at Monday night’s regular meeting.

“I was hopeful that the process would move quickly just to make sure we had representation for District 2,” she said. “Our board is going to have to work together to make sure that happens as quickly as possible moving forward.”The agenda also called for discussing the possibility of reducing the number of board districts from seven to five. The item was included at the request of Jerry Griffin, who was absent because he was quarantining due to COVID exposure.

A handful of school districts across Oklahoma, including Shawnee and Enid, still have seven boards seats. Oklahoma City Public Schools, the state’s second-largest school district, has an eight-member board, with seven districts and a chairperson elected on a city-wide basis.

State statute does allow for a seven-member board of education to eliminate two seats either through a board resolution or via a districtwide election. In order for such an election to be called, at least 10% of registered voters across the Tulsa school district would have to sign a petition, which would be subject to verification by the Tulsa County Election Board.When reached Wednesday evening, Griffin said that while he did not expect to have enough board support for such a change, he wanted at least to initiate a conversation, particularly while one seat is vacant.

“The advantage I see … we had a problem with redistricting because we were chopping up neighborhoods and precincts,” he said, noting that he would be willing to give up his seat at the end of his term in 2024 if the board reduced its district count. “We could keep them together this way with larger districts. Additionally, I think it would be easier to reach a consensus among five people rather than seven.”

When contacted Wednesday evening, the other two missing board members each offered explanations for their absences.

When reached via text message, Jennettie Marshall said her absence was due to a doctor’s appointment.

In addition to a conflict with a Wednesday night church service, E’Lena Ashley said she did not get the agenda early enough to properly prepare for the meeting.

The agenda was posted by 5 p.m. Tuesday in accordance with the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act's 24-hour minimum requirement, but Ashley said she didn't see it until 10 p.m. Tuesday.