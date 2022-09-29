Tulsa school board extends Superintendent Deborah Gist's contract

After a four-hour executive session, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted 4-3 late Thursday to add another year to Superintendent Deborah Gist’s contract.

As approved, the extension will keep Gist with the district through June 30, 2026. The board decided in September 2020 to consider one-year contract extensions at the end of the annual evaluation process rather than vote on multiple years at once.

Board members E’Lena Ashley, Jerry Griffin and Jennettie Marshall voted against the extension.

Prior to the vote, Marshall read several reasons she could not support the contract extension, including a lack of current student data regarding academic benchmarks and suspension rates, a pending gubernatorially-ordered audit, the declining enrollment during Gist’s tenure and the departure rate of experienced employees, including the district’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, Donna Ross.

“We have all kinds of things going on,” she said, urging the board to instead table the extension until additional student data was available.

Gist's 2021-22 salary was $254,306 per year, according to TPS. A district spokeswoman said the contract extension approved Thursday does not include a raise but does extend the period of time covered in her retention bonus from two years to three years. It also moves the board’s evaluation deadline in future school years from September to October.

After Thursday night’s vote, Gist released a written statement thanking the school board and district for the extension.

“It is a gift to serve Team Tulsa and our city’s children and families, and it is a privilege to be your superintendent. I am grateful to our board for their continued leadership, and I look forward to continuing to be inspired, humbled, awed, and grateful as your superintendent through the 2025-2026 school year.”

After an unsuccessful motion from Griffin to table the proposal to allow for additional review time, the board also voted 5-2 to change the evaluation metrics used to measure Gist’s job performance starting with the 2022-23 school year. The changes would primarily base the superintendent’s job evaluation on the district’s progress toward the goals laid out in the five-year strategic plan the board adopted earlier this year.

Marshall and Ashley voted against the proposed changes, with Marshall noting that her objections were in part because the possibility of revisions was not brought forward earlier.

“It should go on the record that it is this board’s fault that this was not changed, revisited or renegotiated prior to the end of the year,” she said.