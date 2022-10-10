Tulsa school board doesn't extend contract for KIPP Tulsa high school

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted Monday night not to extend its agreement with a Tulsa charter high school.

With a 3-3 vote, the board rejected a request to renew the district’s agreement with KIPP Tulsa to operate University Prep High School, in the former Mark Twain Elementary School building at 541 S. 43rd East Ave., through June 2026.

KIPP Tulsa’s current agreements with Tulsa Public Schools run through June 30, 2023, and the high school can continue through that time. About 250 students attend its high school and another 325 students attend its College Prep Middle School at 1661 E. Virgin St.

District administrators had recommended renewing both University Prep and KIPP Tulsa’s College Prep Middle School agreements for three years, with additional reporting stipulations due to concerns about test scores and financial reporting.

In July, KIPP Tulsa was accredited with a warning by the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Among the deficiencies specifically noted were not turning in required reports on time and exceeding the administrative cost cap allowed under state law.

Accredited with a warning means there is at least one deficiency that substantially affects the quality of education offered at a district or school.

Additionally, according to data released by Tulsa Public Schools, none of KIPP Tulsa’s fifth- or sixth-grade students tested at a proficient or advanced level in math on the spring 2022 Oklahoma School Testing Program.

Other than sixth-grade language arts, the school did not have double-digit proficiency rates in any of the grades or subjects tested in 2022.

However, board members Jerry Griffin and Jennettie Marshall said the proposed renewal length was not acceptable and questioned whether the school had made enough academic progress during its previous contract to justify a three-year extension.

“Looking at this, I have grave concerns,” Marshall said. “I’m OK with submitting them for a one-year renewal, but to say I’m going to put you back in place for three years just does not sit right with me.

“If my kids didn’t do what was expected of them, I didn’t reward them with a brand-new Mustang. They had to start over and do it right.”

Board member E’Lena Ashley voted no on the entire consent agenda, while Griffin and Marshall specifically voted no on the University Prep renewal. A district spokeswoman confirmed later that the proposed agreement will be brought back before the board at a later date since the vote was tied.

Marshall also voted against renewing the agreement for KIPP Tulsa’s College Prep Middle School. However, that agreement was approved by a 4-2 count.

Board member Judith Barba Perez was absent.

