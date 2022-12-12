Tulsa school board chooses new redistricting map

After more than three months and 15 different maps, Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education has completed the reapportionment process.

By a 5-2 vote Monday night with "no" votes from E’Lena Ashley and Jerry Griffin, the board adopted Plan N, which moves four elementary school campuses to new board districts: Emerson from District 1 to District 2, Hoover from District 6 to District 5, Patrick Henry from District 7 to District 5, and Unity from District 3 to District 2.

However, the new map’s District 1 boundaries are not the same as those sent to the Tulsa County Election Board last month.

Under state law, TPS had until Dec. 31 to complete its redistricting process. However, under another state law, the resolution calling for an election in District 1 was due to the Tulsa County Election Board by Nov. 18 and had to include a physical description of the board district in question.

When TPS submitted its election resolution to the Tulsa County Election Board in mid-November, it listed the pre-reapportionment boundaries for District 1, which included the campuses of Council Oak, Clinton West, Emerson, Eugene Field, Robertson and Wayman Tisdale elementary schools; Webster Middle and High School; KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School; and Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.

The map approved Monday night moves voting precincts 70, 71 and 121 into District 1 and eliminates all split precincts — thus Emerson Elementary School’s move from District 1 to District 2.

The filing period for the District 1 seat was slated to close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. A motion for a temporary restraining order was filed Wednesday in Tulsa County District Court in an effort to extend the filing period for the District 1 seat until TPS completes the redistricting process.

A stay was granted late Wednesday, and a hearing on the petition is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court.

Citing that hearing, a spokeswoman for TPS declined to comment on the redistricting vote Monday night, including whether the residents in the three precincts added to District 1 would be able to vote for a board representative in 2023.

At a Dec. 1 meeting, TPS attorney Eric Wade advised the board members that the State Election Board would not implement any redistricting changes until after the conclusion of the general election cycle in April due to the protracted process.