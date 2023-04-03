The Tulsa school board unanimously approved a pair of raises for the district’s teachers and support staff Monday evening.

“We need wages and benefits that can compete with other large employers in our area,” said Nancy Leonard, president of the Tulsa chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. “We all want the very best people working in our schools.

“We have companies around Tulsa like Walmart and McDonald’s that are offering $14 per hour. If we want the best people working with our kids, we have to offer wages that can compete with that.”

The agreement with the AFT chapter, which represents the district’s support staff, will provide a $2-per-hour raise for the district’s support employees, such as paraprofessionals, teacher’s assistants, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians.

The raise will be applied retroactively to Jan. 1 and will start appearing in employee checks in May. It does not extend to temporary employees.

Currently, the hourly pay scale for Tulsa Public Schools support staff ranges from $8.70 to $26.73, with additional 50-cent-per-hour increments available for employees with at least 15 years of experience.

TPS has about 2,100 support employees who will receive a pay increase.

Meanwhile, the new agreement with the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association will increase the district’s contribution to teachers’ retirement funds by 1% starting in May. The district will also provide a 1% retroactive reimbursement to teachers for their retirement fund contributions and, starting in June, a 1% increase in teachers’ take-home pay.

Apprentice teachers will receive a $5,000 pay raise under the agreement. Apprentice teachers are those who are not certified at all, including teachers who are awaiting approval for an emergency certification from the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

The agreement also provides increases for extra-duty stipends, such as being a department chair, coaching a school-based team or overseeing detention.

“This has been years in the making,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “There has been years of work behind this and years of negotiations.”

In other business

The board also unanimously approved the district’s 2023-24 academic calendar.

As approved, the district will start classes on Aug. 17 and end the school year on May 23, 2024.

Rather than start classes late on Fridays, as initially proposed, the district would continue the practice of incorporating professional days around existing holidays, including Labor Day, Winter Break, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day.

Commencement Week is slated for May 13-17, 2024.

“I know there’s no such thing as a perfect calendar, but we need to get this approved so our parents can plan,” board member Jerry Griffin said. “They need to know what’s going on.”

