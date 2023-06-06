Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education approved the district’s preliminary budget for the coming fiscal year Monday night.

As approved, the budget calls for the district to have $696,575,613 in expenditures and $755,367,103 in revenue for fiscal year 2024.

Under state law, districts must approve at least a preliminary budget before the start of the fiscal year on July 1 but can make revisions during the fiscal year as conditions warrant.

Along with a projected slight increase in enrollment, the budget takes into account additional state funding allocated by the Legislature during the 2023 session. Between pay raises for certified staff and adjustments to the funding formula, the district is projected to receive an additional $20.2 million in state funding for the coming year as compared to 2022-23.

Adjustments made to the state aid formula during the recent legislative session increase the weight for the number of low-income students served by a school district and increase the supplemental funding for transportation costs. Those adjustments alone are projected to account for an additional $5.5 million for TPS.

Since a 2023-24 collective bargaining agreement was reached before the Legislature approved pay raises for certified staff, Chief Financial Officer Jorge Robles told the board Monday night that the district will enter new negotiations with the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association to accommodate those increases.

Although the increased funding is accounted for in the preliminary budget, Robles and other district administrators acknowledged that the budgetary effects of some of the other measures approved by the Legislature this year are still unknown.

Along with questions about the financial logistics of implementing paid maternity leave, TPS officials said it is too early to determine how the tax credit program that provides up to $7,500 per child attending private school and $1,000 for home schooled children will impact the district’s enrollment and funding.

“We have looked at the impact on budgets and enrollment in other states that have enacted private school choice opportunities, but it is difficult to know,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “Until it is in place here for a few years, we just won’t know what the impact will be.”

With federal funds accounting for $95.9 million in district revenue, also still undetermined is the impact should the Oklahoma State Department of Education not seek federal funds or miss federal grant deadlines.

A measure filed during the Legislature's special session requiring the State Department of Education to get “joint approval” from the Senate president pro tem and the House speaker before forgoing any federal education grants previously won by the state of Oklahoma became law Friday without the governor's signature.

