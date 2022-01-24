 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa school board approves changes to meetings' structure, conflict of interest policy
Tulsa school board approves changes to meetings' structure, conflict of interest policy

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education meetings will look different in the future, but the citizens' comment period will be a part of regular meetings.

By a 4-2 count Monday night, the school board voted to adjust its meeting polices to have one meeting each month focused on contracts, policies and other routine items requiring board approval and a second meeting each month focused solely on student outcomes and goals as laid out in its proposed strategic plan.

"Our goal is to put our priorities front and center for the public, to the administration as a governing board, to our teachers so they can see what we say we believe in and to public so they know that we were listening when they told us what they said was important," board President Stacey Wooley said.

She noted that the eventual goal is to spend half of the board's time each month strictly on student academic outcomes. 

As originally presented, the board had proposed eliminating citizens' comments, or remarks about items not on the agenda, at the second meeting of each month. However, citing community pushback, the board voted to still allow for citizens' comments at both regular meetings each month.

“I get that we’re trying to get to be outcome-focused, but the community has the right to speak at each regular meeting we have,” board member Jennettie Marshall said. “It seems as though we’re trying to hold the community at arm’s-length distance.

“We can work on this and do better.”

Public comments, or remarks about items on the posted agenda, will still be allowed at all regular meetings, provided that speakers sign up in advance. Those comments will be heard all at once at the beginning of each meeting rather than throughout the course of a meeting on individual items.

Along with releasing regular meeting agenda drafts to the public for feedback earlier, the changes eliminate the information agenda and move those items directly to either the consent agenda or the action agenda.

By the same 4-2 count, the board also approved amending its conflict of interest policy to codify what constitutes a direct or indirect conflict of interest.

As approved, TPS will be barred from contracting directly with any organization in which a board member or a member's spouse has at least a 5% ownership stake.

Additionally, board members will be required to abstain from a contract vote if they or anyone living in their household works for one of the parties involved in the proposed agreement, has an ownership interest of 3% or more in any of the parties involved or works for a company that would financially benefit from the agreement.

Board members Marshall and Jerry Griffin voted against both policy changes, with Griffin offering unsuccessful motions to table both until after the April 5 general election.

Board member Shawna Keller was absent.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

Area schools in distance learning

Tulsa Public Schools' Bell and Hamilton elementary schools, along with kindergarten, second and fourth grades at Hawthorne Elementary School and prekindergarten at Celia Clinton Elementary School, will be in distance learning on Tuesday.

College Bound Academy, a TPS-authorized charter, will also be in distance learning. 

Union's Grove and Darnaby elementary schools also will be in distance learning Tuesday. Darnaby will return in-person on Wednesday, while Grove will stay in distance learning through Thursday. Rosa Parks and Roy Clark elementary schools will be in distance learning Wednesday and Thursday. 

