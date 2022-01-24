Tulsa school board approves changes to meetings' structure, conflict of interest policy

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education meetings will look different in the future, but the citizens' comment period will be a part of regular meetings.

By a 4-2 count Monday night, the school board voted to adjust its meeting polices to have one meeting each month focused on contracts, policies and other routine items requiring board approval and a second meeting each month focused solely on student outcomes and goals as laid out in its proposed strategic plan.

"Our goal is to put our priorities front and center for the public, to the administration as a governing board, to our teachers so they can see what we say we believe in and to public so they know that we were listening when they told us what they said was important," board President Stacey Wooley said.

She noted that the eventual goal is to spend half of the board's time each month strictly on student academic outcomes.

As originally presented, the board had proposed eliminating citizens' comments, or remarks about items not on the agenda, at the second meeting of each month. However, citing community pushback, the board voted to still allow for citizens' comments at both regular meetings each month.