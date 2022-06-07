Tulsa school board approves $653 million budget for next school year

The Tulsa school board approved a $653 million preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year on Monday night.

Under state law, districts have to approve at least a preliminary budget before the start of the fiscal year on July 1 but can make revisions during the fiscal year as conditions warrant.

The preliminary budget includes an anticipated $13.3 million reduction in state aid for the 2022-23 school year due in part to a change in the state aid funding formula.

To offset that potential hit, the preliminary budget calls for pulling $17 million out of the district’s fund balance, as well as using federal COVID-19 relief funds to maintain current staffing levels.

“With House Bill 2078, we don’t know what the actual revenue is going to be,” Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Jorge Robles said. “We had to use an estimate based on what we’re going to see next fall.

“The appropriation from the state is a flat budget, so there’s no increase to cover for inflationary costs.”

The upcoming school year is the first one in which HB 2078 is in effect. Passed by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2021, the law requires state aid to be based on either a district’s initial current enrollment numbers or the previous year’s enrollment, whichever of the two is largest.

The initial current enrollment numbers will not be finalized until Oct. 1.

Prior to the law’s enactment, school districts were able to use the highest enrollment number among three school years to determine per-pupil funding.

For the current school year’s budget, Tulsa Public Schools was able to use its student count from 2019-20, which was 35,676.

By comparison, the district’s enrollment for 2021-22 was 33,470, and its projected enrollment for 2022-23 is 32,784.

“What we utilized to build the budget is a slight decrease from where we were in October,” Robles said. “We are expecting slower recovery in early grades, but we are working towards that number to be higher.

“Given that we don’t know yet what the (enrollment) number is, we have to use an estimate.

“We want to be conservative in our estimate for the budget.”

Due to inflation, the budget includes an extra 5% for utility costs and a 50% increase for fuel costs compared to 2021-22.

The preliminary budget was approved by a 6-1 vote, with Jerry Griffin casting the lone no vote. However, one of the board members who voted in support of the budget made it clear that she would like more notice in future years to allow for more time to digest the 153-page document.

“I just want to state that I’m concerned and disturbed that I got this late Friday,” Jennettie Marshall said. “All day today, when I wasn’t in meetings, I was taking calls from constituents who are concerned about this.

“In the future, I would hope we’d take the opportunity to get the budget out faster for the sake of transparency.”

