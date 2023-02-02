After more than an hour in executive session, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted 4-2 Thursday evening to narrow the pool of candidates for the vacant District 2 seat from five to two.

The board potentially will appoint either Quinton Brown or Sharita Pratt at its Feb. 13 meeting to fill the vacancy through the 2024 election cycle.

The appointment is slated to be listed as an action agenda item, thus making it eligible for public comment.

The pair were put forward for advancement as a single motion with yes votes from E’Lena Ashley, Jerry Griffin, Jennettie Marshall and, after an extended pause, Stacey Woolley.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Brown serves on McLain High School’s foundation and is a member of the school’s Parent Teacher Student Association. He is a graduate of McLain High School and Langston University.

Pratt is a member of the district’s Early Childhood Parent Council and is a master teacher at CAP Tulsa. She is a 2011 graduate of Nathan Hale High School and has one child attending school in the district.

The previous District 2 representative, Judith Barba Perez, tendered her resignation on Jan. 9 due to her family’s upcoming move out of state. It took effect at the end of the board’s Jan. 23 meeting.

Under state law, the board had up to 60 days to appoint someone to fill Barba Perez’s unexpired term. If members are unable to appoint someone within that time frame, they will have to call for a special election to fill the term’s remaining two years.

When asked at Thursday night’s special meeting, attorney Eric Wade advised the board members that they can vote as many times as needed and wanted within that 60-day window in order to reach a consensus on one candidate.

Originally scheduled for Monday, Thursday’s meeting was postponed after inclement weather prompted TPS officials to close all district offices for three days.

With the board seats based on district boundaries approved in December, schools within District 2 include Emerson, Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen and Sequoyah elementary schools; Unity Learning Academy; Carver Middle School; Booker T. Washington High School; and Will Rogers College Middle and High School.