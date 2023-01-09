Tulsa school board accepts member's resignation

It’s official: come Jan. 23, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education will have a vacant seat.

By a 5-1 count with one abstention, the board formally accepted the resignation of District 2 representative Judith Barba Perez, effective Jan. 23, at Monday night's meeting.

Citing an upcoming move out of state, Barba Perez announced her resignation plans on Friday. The first first-generation immigrant to serve on the board, Barba Perez was elected in February 2021.

“I hope that another strong advocate will step up to serve in my place … and show first-generation immigrants that they need to be here,” Barba Perez said. “That voice needs to be here. It doesn’t matter how much English you speak — you bring a strong voice to this table.”

Barba Perez abstained from the vote to accept her own resignation. The lone no vote came from Jerry Griffin, who attempted to request that Barba Perez’s resignation take effect immediately. That request was denied by the board’s legal counsel.

Under state law, the board has up to 60 days to appoint her successor until the 2024 election cycle or, failing that, to call for a special election to fill the remaining two years on her term.

A motion from Griffin not to appoint anyone, run out the 60-day clock and have a special election died due to lack of a second.

“We have to at least make an effort to appoint someone to the seat,” board President Stacey Woolley said in response to the motion.

With the acceptance of Barba Perez’s resignation, applications for the vacant seat were posted in both English and Spanish on Monday night on TPS’ website. Paper copies will be available at the district’s Education Service Center and at all campuses within District 2 starting Tuesday, with a submission deadline of 5 p.m. Jan. 20.

The board will be using the district boundaries that were approved in December. Therefore, campuses that will have applications available are Emerson, Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen and Sequoyah elementary schools; Unity Learning Academy; Carver Middle School; Booker T. Washington High School; and Will Rogers College Middle and High School.

Candidates will have the opportunity to speak at the board’s regularly scheduled Jan. 23 meeting. Dates for candidate interviews have not yet been determined but would be after that Jan. 23 meeting.

When asked by other board members Monday night, Woolley confirmed that with the interviews slated for after her resignation takes effect, Barba Perez will not have a vote in determining her successor.

