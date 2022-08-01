Tulsa school approves tribe's offering of Kiowa classes

A small slice of southwestern Oklahoma is coming to Tulsa Public Schools this fall.

By a 4-1 vote, the Tulsa school board approved the 16 items on the consent agenda Monday night, including a memorandum of understanding with the Carnegie-based Kiowa Tribe to offer supplemental language and culture classes during the 2022-23 school year to any interested TPS student.

“How amazing is this?” board member Judith Barba Perez said. “I first read it on the draft agenda and was so excited to see this because it says a lot about what TPS is doing with diversity and inclusion.”

With Monday night’s vote, TPS will be the sixth district in the state to partner with the Kiowas to offer language and culture classes.

Board President Stacey Woolley and member Jennettie Marshall were absent.

Board member E’Lena Ashley voted no. Citing guidance from a professional development session conducted by a third party, she has previously stated that she will not carve out individual consent agenda items for consideration.

When asked after the meeting, Ashley said she voted no because she wanted additional information about four agenda items, including an amendment to a contract with Flintco LLC to accommodate replacing unstable soil at the construction site of the East Central fieldhouse that was not previously anticipated.

“I’m not thoroughly satisfied with what’s going on with the construction,” she said. “That should have been fixed.”

In other business, Superintendent Deborah Gist put out a public plea for staffing help for the coming school year, which starts Aug. 18.

“We have a situation right now that is of catastrophic proportions, and I fear it is not getting enough attention that it needs to get,” Gist said. “We all need to be paying careful attention to the situation before us and need to ask how we can help.”

The district’s updated vacancy numbers were not available as of press time. As of mid-July, TPS had almost 400 site-based vacancies among both certified and support staff.

The board did not take any action regarding three district events from late July: Thursday’s vote from the Oklahoma State Department of Education to downgrade the district’s accreditation due to a violation of House Bill 1775; the decision to temporarily withdraw copies of two graphic novels from campus libraries over concerns of inappropriate sexual content; and last Tuesday’s announcement that the district will assume operations of Greenwood Leadership Academy for the coming year because the Met Cares Foundation, which had operated the school, lost its tax-exempt status.

However, one speaker urged the district to sign onto a pending lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union and group of educators and students who are challenging the constitutionality of HB 1775, drawing applause and cheers from more than half of the audience.

HB 1775 bans teaching that one race or gender is inherently superior. It also prohibits causing a student to feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their race or gender, as well as teaching that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or otherwise.

“No evidence was presented to support the allegation,” said Bhrian macAn’ Tuirnear. “This is not the time to acquiesce.”