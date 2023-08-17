Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Even at 5 years old, the twins had a good idea what they wanted to do with their lives.

"I had one that built things with Legos and one that played with dinosaurs," their mother, Synitha Caldwell, said. "Now one wants to be a contractor, the other a paleontologist."

Caldwell's twin boys, who are now in sixth grade, both intend to go on to college, she said.

But Thursday, as she dropped them off for their first day at Monroe Demonstration Academy, Caldwell couldn't help worrying what the future might hold.

"I really hope this doesn't interfere with their dreams," she said.

With the official start Thursday to the 2023-24 school year, a cloud of uncertainty continued to hang over Tulsa Public Schools — the state's largest school district at nearly 34,000 students — as it faces the possibility it could lose its accreditation.

The State Board of Education is expected to take up the matter at its Aug. 24 meeting.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has said all options are "on the table" regarding the district's status, including potentially revoking its accreditation or implementing a state takeover similar to the one underway in Houston, the country's eighth largest school district.

The board delayed taking action at its previous meeting in July, setting up a scenario in which classes would have already started before a decision is made.

According to state statute, if a district loses its accreditation, students would be moved to the nearest accredited district, which in this case would mean those located in various Tulsa suburbs.

For TPS school officials, their only option for now is keeping the focus on what they can control.

First-day festivities were high-energy at Monroe. Teachers and staff lined up to greet arriving students, handing out high fives and big hugs.

"We've got 650 kids ready to start school," Monroe Principal Rob Kaiser said. "So we're just going to be focused on how do we make school the best and most welcoming place to be.

"We had a great summer of planning, getting ready for the start of the year. We're ready to ready to kick it off and have a great year."

TPS Chief Learning Officer Ebony Johnson, a district graduate and former Monroe student, was also on hand Thursday.

The smiles and positivity on display were infectious, she said, and helped lift her spirits.

"Our young people bring us great energy, and I truly believe we're coming through this. It already feels like it," Johnson said.

It also helps, she said, to remember what Monroe's school board representative had to say earlier in the week.

"(Jennettie Marshall) just stated in a board meeting that we are family, and we have to continue to work together and we're going to continue to make amazing learning experiences for our young people despite all the things that are happening," Johnson said.

"As of today," she added, "we are accredited. Students are going to class. They're having their education given to them today by amazing educators."

Marshall, who represents District 3 on the TPS board, was also present at Monroe for the first day back.

She said she's hearing from lots of concerned parents and just tries to be a reassuring voice, keeping the focus on the mission.

"The students are here, they're going to class," Marshall said. "They're going on, they're growing. They're going to leave out of here capable, competent and prepared to face that world. Wherever they plan to go, higher ed or into the workforce, we'll make sure that happens."

Caldwell, a TPS alum and graduate of McLain High School, said she's excited for her sons to be at Monroe. Her nephew, who is living with the family, also started there Thursday.

"They've got good programs here and a good support system that's followed them from elementary school," Caldwell said. "There's already a trust thing here with their teachers, coaches.

"I hope they don't lose that."

'Fighting about politics'

Thursday was also the first day back at other TPS sites.

At Felicitas Mendez International School, Amber Turner's son, Isaac, was starting kindergarten after completing pre-K there in the spring.

Turner said she hasn't yet talked to him about the situation.

"I'm scared to. He loves his teachers and the staff so much," she said.

"Some of the older kids are incredibly stressed," she added. "We just try to reassure them as parents that we will try to protect and fight for them."

Turner, who serves on the PTA board, puts on a brave face for the sake of the children. But under the surface, she's not feeling so brave.

"I'm incredibly petrified," she said. "It's not something I could ever have imagined, and I'm scared to see the impact."

Turner comes from a TPS family. Both of her parents attended TPS, and she's a 2002 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School.

"One of the reasons I continue to love it is how the teachers and superintendent prioritize diversity," she said. "TPS set me up for incredible success."

While she shares her children's excitement for the start of school, Yara Amberg, mother of a fourth-grader and second-grader at Carnegie Elementary, is also apprehensive.

The COVID-19 pandemic was hard on TPS, she said, so to come through that only to turn around and face the recent threats from the state is the worst timing.

"I feel like this is the first year that we are really pandemic-free," Amberg said. But for TPS, "it seems like no matter what they do, they cannot lift their heads up."

The controversy also takes the focus off of where it should be, she said.

Carnegie is diverse socioeconomically, and some children come from less privileged backgrounds and lack support at home, she said.

"It's hard because right now we are fighting about politics rather than giving these kids the support that they need," Amberg said.

In spite of it all, she said, the atmosphere at Carnegie going into the new school year is positive and enthusiastic.

"We attended orientation and meet-the-teacher earlier in the week. It is wonderful to see how all the teachers are happy to be here. The children are very, very excited to go back to school."

"We are very lucky to be at Carnegie."

'Nerve-wracking'

Starting his junior year at Booker T. on Thursday, Sam Galoob had a feeling of suspense he's not accustomed to.

"It's nerve-wracking," he said. "I have friends at other schools and we all feel the same — uncertain about what's going to happen. Ryan Walters has said 'everything is on the table.'"

If "everything" extends to accreditation loss, Galoob is not sure what the impact would be. Would he be forced to change schools? How would it affect his college plans and scholarship opportunities? All of those questions are on his mind.

To give students a chance to speak up, Galoob and other TPS students are organizing a special event for Saturday. A student-led townhall will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the University of Tulsa's Helmerich Hall. It's open to the public, but the opportunity to speak at it is intended only for students.

Galoob said organizers want students to have a forum for expressing their concerns because they are the ones who will be most affected by any decision the state board makes.

They hope the decision-makers are listening.

Galoob is on track to graduate in 2025. He hasn't made up his mind about which college he will attend. But he doesn't want his or anyone else's opportunities put at risk.

"It just feels like Ryan Walters is putting politics over students," he said.

Turner said she and her husband were being intentional in choosing Mendez for their son. It's a dual-language school in which many of the students speak Spanish as their first language.

The thought of losing what it offers her child — an environment of diversity and inclusion, along with the benefits of learning a second language — is heart-breaking, she said.

"I've seen these children and teachers at Mendez pour themselves into each other," Turner said. "If (Walters and state board members) would set foot in our school, they would see that for themselves."

Meanwhile, the situation has left her feeling powerless.

"All I can do is be a vocal parent," said Turner, who plans to air her concerns at the next school board meeting.

Who are all the Tulsa Public Schools named after? Anderson Elementary Bell Elementary Burroughs Elementary Carnegie Elementary Celia Clinton Elementary Clinton West Elementary School Cooper Elementary Council Oak Elementary Disney Elementary Dolores Huerta Elementary Eisenhower International School Eliot Elementary Emerson Elementary Eugene Field Elementary Felicitas Mendez International School Greenwood Leadership Academy Grimes Elementary (now Tulsa Virtual Academy) Grissom Elementary Hamilton Elementary Hawthorne Elementary Hoover Elementary John Hope Franklin Elementary Kendall-Whittier Elementary Kerr Elementary Key Elementary Lanier Elementary Lewis and Clark Elementary Lindbergh Elementary MacArthur Elementary Marshall Elementary Mayo Demonstration School McClure Elementary McKinley Elementary Mitchell Elementary Owen Elementary Patrick Henry Elementary Peary Elementary Robertson Elementary Salk Elementary Sequoyah Elementary Skelly Elementary Springdale Elementary Unity Learning Academy Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy Whitman Elementary Zarrow International School Carver Middle School Edison Preparatory School Hale Junior High & Hale High School Monroe Demonstration Academy Will Rogers College Junior High & Rogers High School Thoreau Demonstration Academy Webster Middle School & Webster High School McLain High School Booker T. Washington High School Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now