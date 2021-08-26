 Skip to main content
Tulsa Public Schools to require masks for students, staff, despite new state law
Tulsa Public Schools to require masks for students, staff, despite new state law

Citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Tulsa Public Schools is implementing a mask requirement for staff and students in defiance of a new state law. 

Staff will be required to wear masks in district buildings starting on Monday unless they have a documented and approved medical exemption on file, according to an email sent to parents on Thursday afternoon. 

Students will be required to wear masks in buildings starting Sept. 7. The only exceptions will be for students who have a documented medical exemption form on file with the district or on a district-approved, case-by-case basis based on a student’s educational or social and emotional needs.  

“Using feedback from our team, we have developed and want to share with you a temporary strengthening of the mask expectation we have in place throughout our district,” Superintendent Deborah Gist wrote. “It is critical that we do everything possible to keep our students and teachers together, safely, and in person in our schools, and masks are a critical way to sustain the safe, in-school learning experience that our students need and deserve.”

The Tulsa district started the school year on Aug. 19 with a policy that masks are expected for staff and students while in buildings and required on school buses.   

According to its most recent COVID-19 case count update, published last Friday afternoon — the day after the semester started — the district had 41 confirmed cases and 82 close-contact exposures among its staff and students. TPS is publishing updated case and exposure counts weekly. 

On Thursday morning, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that there were 4,152 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. 

A new law created by Senate Bill 658 prohibits boards of education for public school districts from requiring masks on campus unless a state of emergency has been declared by the governor for their community. Gov. Kevin Stitt has not done so since the law took effect. 

However, three traditional school districts, four Oklahoma City-area charter schools, a tribally-operated charter school in Tahlequah and a campus of Lawton Public Schools located on Fort Sill have all implemented mask mandates since the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Featured video: Tulsa Public Schools superintendent speaks on Aug 9 about masks for the 2021-22 school year

Aug. 9, 2021 video. TPS superintendent Deborah Gist addressed media about COVID-19 concerns during a Zoom call

