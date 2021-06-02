Tulsa Public Schools to drop charter funding lawsuit

Tulsa Public Schools is dropping its lawsuit against the State Board of Education over a controversial proposed settlement.

At a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the board voted unanimously without debate or discussion to authorize its attorneys to file a motion to dismiss its claim in Tulsa County District Court against the State Board of Education for that board's March 25 vote to settle a 2017 lawsuit over charter school funding.

Tulsa Public Schools filed the lawsuit in late April, seeking an injunction and declaratory injunction against the state board after it voted to approve a settlement that would allow members of the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association equal shares of revenue sources that by state law are restricted to traditional brick-and-mortar school districts.

TPS attorneys projected that the settlement would cost the local district at least $4 million annually.

Those sources of funding included the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.

In response, almost 200 school districts across the state filed suit, either individually, as was the case for TPS and Oklahoma City Public Schools, or as a group.