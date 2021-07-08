Tulsa Public Schools to bring back uniforms in '21-'22

Come August, khakis and polos will once again be a common sight in Tulsa Public Schools’ classrooms.
After the policy was relaxed for a year due to COVID-19, officials confirmed that students must wear uniforms at all schools in the district in the 2021-22 school year.
“As we begin to emerge on the other side of this pandemic, we will implement uniforms in the 2021-2022 school year,” Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon said. “School leadership teams are able to make updates or adjustments to their uniform requirements as well as how they will enforce uniforms at their school.”
Depending on the specific campus, those adjustments may mean a range of things, including allowing school spirit wear every day, eliminating a belt requirement or making school-specific shirt patches and logos optional.
Among the schools tweaking their uniform policies for the coming school year is Hale Junior High School.
Along with polos, slacks and school spirit shirts, Principal Mark Cole said his seventh and eighth grade students will have the option of wearing jeans to class daily as a way of helping ease the transition back to uniforms after more than a year of free dress days.
The decision was made after discussions among members of the school’s administration team and listening to student feedback over the course of the spring 2021 semester.
“We thought this would be a good time to add that in there,” he said, noting that the school did not experience any major wardrobe-related discipline issues while the uniform policy was relaxed.
“They did try to push the envelope a little bit,” he said. “We had some students with inappropriate shirts and things like that but nothing that made us think we needed to change the rules midstream last year.”
Thanks to outside donations, Hale Junior High will have uniform polos available for families who are unable to afford them through the school office as well as at new student orientation and back-to-school night.
Although Hale Junior High and a few other campuses around the district are making adjustments to their uniform policies for the coming school year, some, including Lanier Elementary, are not making any changes.
“It’ll look like what it did before the world turned upside down,” Lanier Principal Angie Teas said. “That’s really a good thing to embrace as Lanier Eagles join together as a community. It is also a real sign that we’re moving through the healing of what we’ve been through in the last year and four-plus months.”
Along with sharing contact information for 211 and other assistance options, Lanier has a uniform closet for families needing help. Teas said the feedback she has received from parents about bringing back the midtown elementary school’s prepandemic uniform policy has been largely positive.
“We’ve had uniforms long enough that … it hasn’t been a question of ‘Why?’ but ‘Are we?’,” she said.
However, not all parents across the district share that enthusiasm about the return of polos and slacks.
Jillian Taylor’s three youngest sons attend Hoover Elementary School. After being out of uniforms for more than a year, she said it will cost her at least $250 to get shirts and pants for all three boys.
Although assistance is available, she said getting uniform components through that route that are compatible with her sons’ sensory issues has posed an additional challenge.
“I really don’t feel like it is necessary for kids at all,” she said. “It limits individuality. I am more than willing to abide by a dress code, but I feel like this causes extra worries and stress.”