Tulsa Public Schools to bring back uniforms in '21-'22

“We thought this would be a good time to add that in there,” he said, noting that the school did not experience any major wardrobe-related discipline issues while the uniform policy was relaxed.

“They did try to push the envelope a little bit,” he said. “We had some students with inappropriate shirts and things like that but nothing that made us think we needed to change the rules midstream last year.”

Thanks to outside donations, Hale Junior High will have uniform polos available for families who are unable to afford them through the school office as well as at new student orientation and back-to-school night.

Although Hale Junior High and a few other campuses around the district are making adjustments to their uniform policies for the coming school year, some, including Lanier Elementary, are not making any changes.

“It’ll look like what it did before the world turned upside down,” Lanier Principal Angie Teas said. “That’s really a good thing to embrace as Lanier Eagles join together as a community. It is also a real sign that we’re moving through the healing of what we’ve been through in the last year and four-plus months.”