Tulsa Public Schools test scores improve but still lag behind state average

Although spring 2022 state test scores improved among Tulsa Public Schools students compared to 2021, the district’s overall numbers still trail the state averages.

Including those attending one of its authorized charter schools, the percentage of TPS students scoring at a proficient or advanced level on the spring 2022 Oklahoma School Testing Program increased by single digits in all grades and subjects except for eighth grade science, which posted a 1% decrease from 2021.

However, TPS did not meet or exceed the statewide proficiency rates in any subject for any elementary or middle school grades participating in the Oklahoma School Testing Program. TPS did not release testing data for 11th grade students.

Both eighth grade science and fifth grade science had the highest percentage of students districtwide testing at a proficient or advanced level, with 17% of students meeting that threshold.

According to data released by the district, the lowest proficiency scores across the district were on the math exams, with 5% of eighth grade students, 8% of fifth and sixth grade students and 9% of seventh grade students testing at that level or better.

Additionally, the percentage of TPS students scoring below basic level declined in all subjects and grades except sixth grade language arts, sixth grade math, seventh grade math and eighth grade science.

In a written statement, TPS officials said that while they were happy to see the improved test scores, they said those data points do not paint a full picture.

“In any year, regardless of context, a single test score does not provide a complete measure of student achievement. It is important that we consider our students’ experiences, such as access to grade level content, attendance, and course grades to provide a complete picture of what students learned this past year.”

Although the district did not meet or exceed any state averages, 14 TPS sites and one charter partner each had one grade meet or exceed the statewide proficiency rates in at least one subject.

Three elementary schools — Council Oak, Mayo Demonstration and Zarrow International — met or exceeded the statewide average in all grades and subjects tested.

Spring 2022 fifth grade students at Mayo Demonstration School had the highest single subject score districtwide, with 60% testing proficient or better in science.

Additionally, more than 20 campuses had at least one grade post a double-digit increase from 2021 in the percentage of students scoring at a proficient or advanced level in a subject.

The overall number of sites with at least one grade that did not have any students testing at a proficient or advanced level in a subject also declined from 2021, with that distinction applying to 24 elementary schools, three charter partners, two alternative sites and three middle school or junior high campuses.

By comparison, 31 elementary schools, two charter partners, three alternative sites and four middle school or junior high campuses had at least one grade with no students proficient in at least one subject.

