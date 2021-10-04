Tulsa Public Schools staff to get $500 stipends for vaccination

Collegiate Hall will also be required to submit drafts of its operating budgets for 2023 and 2024 for board review by April 1.

Located in the former Wright Elementary School building, the charter school closed its financial year with a negative balance for two years, in part because of an overestimation of enrollment, which in turn affected its state aid allocation.

Additionally, the school’s audit for fiscal year 2020 came back with record-keeping deficiencies, and its fiscal year 2021 audit has been delayed. Among the terms of the renewal agreement is a provision that that belated audit must come back without any additional deficiencies.

All four renewals take effect on July 1, 2022.

The board also approved the acceptance of a gift from the Thunder Community Foundation. The nonprofit organization, affiliated with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will build and donate a basketball court at Hawthorne Elementary School later this year.

“We are thrilled about this new partnership with the Thunder,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “We don’t know what surprises might come with this court, but this is exciting.”

