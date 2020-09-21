Tulsa Public Schools sees higher graduation rate, more proficiency in third-grade reading

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa Public Schools saw improvements in its graduation rate and third-grade reading proficiency last school year.

Administrators presented their annual State of the District presentation at Monday night's school board meeting. The report lacked some of its usual statistics, such as percentage of students meeting SAT college readiness benchmarks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic's interference with the end of the 2019-20 school year. There were no state- or district-level spring assessments to provide updated data on student academic performance.

But TPS did complete winter MAP testing earlier in the semester, helping the district to publish 11 scorecard measurements, eight of which saw an improvement from the previous year.

The senior graduation rate was 78.8%, compared to 74.9% in 2018-19. That's a significant improvement from five years ago, when the four-year graduation rate was 67.5%. The increase in graduation rate from 2015 to 2019 represents approximately 250 more graduates.

"This is the highest graduation rate that we've seen for the past several years," said Sean Berkstresser, director of data strategy at TPS. "That's really great news, especially if we're aspiring to prepare students for success not only in TPS but after they leave TPS. Graduation is a really critical milestone."