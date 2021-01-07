Tulsa Public Schools seeks nominations for Support Employee of the Year

In an effort to recognize and celebrate those who are essential to the functioning of Tulsa Public Schools, the district is seeking nominations for Support Employee of the Year.

All Tulsans are invited to help identify candidates through Friday, Jan. 15 via an online form at www.tulsaschools.org/2021toyseoy.

In a news release, Superintendent Deborah Gist said the district's "amazing" support employees continue to exceed expectations, making a difference in all lives they touch as they work to overcome challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Support professionals at Tulsa Public Schools are an essential part of the daily functioning of this district," American Federation of Teachers President Nancy Leonard added in the release. "Our teams give everything they have to serve the Tulsa Public Schools family and ensure that every child, family, teacher, school leader, and team member has the tools and supports that they need to be successful. I am extremely proud of each and every member of the support professional team."

Leonard encouraged participation in the nomination process.