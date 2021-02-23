Tulsa Public Schools return to in-person learning after 11-month pandemic hiatus

The doors at Will Rogers College Middle School and High School did not open until 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, but that did not stop the drop-off line from stretching down Fifth Street before 8 a.m.

After almost 11 months of distance learning, Tuesday was the first day of in-person instruction for Tulsa Public Schools’ Tier 3 and 4 special education students, as well as fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth graders, plus seventh graders at the district’s junior high schools.

“We’ve been a school without students since March 12,” Principal Nikki Dennis said. “This has me really excited.”

Although most middle schools will not welcome seventh graders back on campus until Thursday, Rogers was an exception.

In January 2020, the board of education approved adding sixth grade at Rogers, Central and Memorial middle schools, thus prompting the Rogers staff to prepare for two full grades of students who have never had classes on their campus.

Along with extra staff out front to direct foot traffic, Dennis said the first day would focus heavily on the practical aspects of in-person instruction, including safety protocols, figuring out class schedules and being able to find the bathrooms and the cafeteria.