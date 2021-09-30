Tulsa Public Schools releases state test results during pandemic

Thirteen TPS sites and three charter partners had at least one grade exceed the state average in at least one tested subject. However, no TPS campuses or charter partners exceeded the state average for all subjects and grades.

Fifth graders at Zarrow International School had the highest single subject score districtwide with 50% testing proficient or better in English language arts.

By contrast, 31 of the district’s 45 elementary schools had at least one grade where no students tested at a proficient or advanced level in a subject, as was the case at four middle school and junior high campuses, two charter schools and three alternative sites.

Test scores for students who attended Tulsa Virtual Academy during the spring 2021 semester were included with the results for the brick and mortar schools they attended in 2019-20.

On Thursday, officials with the state Department of Education reiterated that prior to COVID-19, statewide participation rates were federally required to be at or above 95% to guarantee that the results provide a full representation of student performance. However, the state has received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education for spring 2021 participation rates.