Tulsa Public Schools reinstating mask policy; other districts announce instructional shifts

In the closure letter, Skiatook Superintendent Rick Thomas said the district’s high rate of absences among staff and students was due not only to COVID-19 but to other illnesses, as well.

“We realize that this causes hardship on families but at this time, it is something that cannot be helped,” Thomas wrote. “We hope that by taking the next three days off, it will allow not only teachers and staff members to get well, but will allow our students time to recover from the different types of sickness going around.”

Officials with Liberty and Sperry public schools announced Tuesday that both of their districts will be in distance learning through Friday due to high absence rates among staff and students.

Owasso Public Schools’ Ator and Smith elementary schools will be in distance learning for the rest of the week as well.

After canceling classes districtwide for Tuesday, Catoosa Public Schools announced that its high school will be in distance learning on Wednesday and Thursday except for students receiving Tier 3 or 4 Exceptional Student Support services. In-person instruction will continue for those pupils.

Catoosa operates on a four-day calendar and does not have classes on Fridays.