Tulsa Public Schools, partners launch summer programming portal with COVID-19 relief funding

Tulsa Public Schools is investing a portion of its federal COVID-19 relief funds into facilitating student access to summer programming through a countywide collaboration.
On Thursday morning, TPS officials and representatives with the Opportunity Project launched “Tulsa, City of Learning,” a searchable online portal listing low- and no-cost summer youth programs from more than 80 organizations across the Tulsa area.
“As we seek to leverage summer 2021 as a pivot point for longer-term, meaningful change, our network of youth-serving organizations stands ready to offer learning opportunities like arts and music, literacy, STEM, sports and movement, social and emotional learning and leadership,” Opportunity Project Executive Director Caroline Shaw said.
“These partner organizations are on the front lines, providing exciting summer learning opportunities specifically designed to address pandemic-related inequities around health and social and emotional wellness so students can get back to thriving.”
In April, the Tulsa district’s Board of Education approved paying the Opportunity Project $462,500 in federal COVID-19 relief funds through the end of June to develop and host the website, as well as to provide support for partner organizations, such as the YMCA, the Boys and Girls Clubs and Youth at Heart.
With the fiscal year ending in June, an additional agreement will be made to cover the rest of the summer.
The Opportunity Project played a similar role while TPS was entirely in distance learning earlier this school year. As part of a coalition of school districts, nonprofit organizations and child care providers, the Opportunity Project received CARES Act funding from Tulsa County to help coordinate and subsidize child care expenses for parents who were unable to work remotely.
Kujanga Jackson is the executive director of Tulsans Operating in Unity Creating Hope, which operates TheZone Academy on Charles Page Boulevard and is one of the partner agencies listed in the new portal.
Thanks to support from the partnership between TPS and the Opportunity Project, he said TheZone will be able to work with more than 300 students this summer, more than double what it would normally serve.
“Our motto is that we want students ready for school, ready for work and ready for life,” Jackson said. “This summer, we’re going to be able to accomplish that as we partner with other agencies and schools and we use the resources to provide those caring mentors, those leaders and innovative technologies to help students get reengaged with learning. Summer is going to be fun.”
