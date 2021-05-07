Tulsa Public Schools, partners launch summer programming portal with COVID-19 relief funding

With the fiscal year ending in June, an additional agreement will be made to cover the rest of the summer.

The Opportunity Project played a similar role while TPS was entirely in distance learning earlier this school year. As part of a coalition of school districts, nonprofit organizations and child care providers, the Opportunity Project received CARES Act funding from Tulsa County to help coordinate and subsidize child care expenses for parents who were unable to work remotely.

Kujanga Jackson is the executive director of Tulsans Operating in Unity Creating Hope, which operates TheZone Academy on Charles Page Boulevard and is one of the partner agencies listed in the new portal.

Thanks to support from the partnership between TPS and the Opportunity Project, he said TheZone will be able to work with more than 300 students this summer, more than double what it would normally serve.

“Our motto is that we want students ready for school, ready for work and ready for life,” Jackson said. “This summer, we’re going to be able to accomplish that as we partner with other agencies and schools and we use the resources to provide those caring mentors, those leaders and innovative technologies to help students get reengaged with learning. Summer is going to be fun.”