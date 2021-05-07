 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa Public Schools, partners launch summer programming portal with COVID-19 relief funding
0 comments
TPS

Tulsa Public Schools, partners launch summer programming portal with COVID-19 relief funding

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa Public Schools is investing a portion of its federal COVID-19 relief funds into facilitating student access to summer programming through a countywide collaboration.

On Thursday morning, TPS officials and representatives with the Opportunity Project launched “Tulsa, City of Learning,” a searchable online portal listing low- and no-cost summer youth programs from more than 80 organizations across the Tulsa area.

“As we seek to leverage summer 2021 as a pivot point for longer-term, meaningful change, our network of youth-serving organizations stands ready to offer learning opportunities like arts and music, literacy, STEM, sports and movement, social and emotional learning and leadership,” Opportunity Project Executive Director Caroline Shaw said.

“These partner organizations are on the front lines, providing exciting summer learning opportunities specifically designed to address pandemic-related inequities around health and social and emotional wellness so students can get back to thriving.”

In April, the Tulsa district’s Board of Education approved paying the Opportunity Project $462,500 in federal COVID-19 relief funds through the end of June to develop and host the website, as well as to provide support for partner organizations, such as the YMCA, the Boys and Girls Clubs and Youth at Heart.

With the fiscal year ending in June, an additional agreement will be made to cover the rest of the summer.

The Opportunity Project played a similar role while TPS was entirely in distance learning earlier this school year. As part of a coalition of school districts, nonprofit organizations and child care providers, the Opportunity Project received CARES Act funding from Tulsa County to help coordinate and subsidize child care expenses for parents who were unable to work remotely.

Kujanga Jackson is the executive director of Tulsans Operating in Unity Creating Hope, which operates TheZone Academy on Charles Page Boulevard and is one of the partner agencies listed in the new portal.

Thanks to support from the partnership between TPS and the Opportunity Project, he said TheZone will be able to work with more than 300 students this summer, more than double what it would normally serve.

“Our motto is that we want students ready for school, ready for work and ready for life,” Jackson said. “This summer, we’re going to be able to accomplish that as we partner with other agencies and schools and we use the resources to provide those caring mentors, those leaders and innovative technologies to help students get reengaged with learning. Summer is going to be fun.”

Featured video:

US President Joe Biden has signed into law the 1.9 trillion dollar relief package that he said will help the US defeat coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health. The signing came hours before Mr Biden delivers his first prime-time address since taking office. “This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” he said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dual Language Academy to have 2 names in '21-'22
Education

Dual Language Academy to have 2 names in '21-'22

  • Updated

Tulsa Public Schools' board of education voted Monday night to restore the Bunche name to the elementary school building at 2703 N. Yorktown and rename the campus' magnet program, Dual Language Academy, the Felicitas Mendez International School. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News