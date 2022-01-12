Tulsa Public Schools now surpasses OKC as state’s largest district for first time since 2013

Public school enrollment across Oklahoma rebounded at the start of the second full year of the pandemic, according to newly released state data.

According to the annual Oct. 1 student count, overall enrollment was up 4,583 students, or 0.66%, to 698,696 students total.

A year ago, Oklahoma’s public school enrollment registered its first downturn in 19 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the biggest hits were to pre-K and kindergarten.

At the same Oct. 1 juncture in 2020, the state’s overall public school enrollment was down 9,537 students, or 1.36%, to 694,113 students total.

As things stand for 2021-22, Tulsa Public Schools is now the state’s largest school district, with 33,211 students, surpassing Oklahoma City Public Schools for the first time since 2013.