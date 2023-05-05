Tulsa Public Schools has named its 2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year.

In a Thursday evening ceremony, Carnegie Elementary School special education teacher Katie Bercher was announced as TPS’ new Teacher of the Year, and Booker T. Washington High School Safety Officer Christopher Scott was announced as the latest winner of TPS Support Employee of the Year.

“Katie and Christopher represent the thousands of extraordinary educators and professionals who serve Tulsa children and families every day,” said Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist. “As our teacher and support employees of the year, they demonstrate exemplary skills in the classroom and as leaders and models for their colleagues.”

Bercher has worked at TPS for 30 years and currently supports students with autism.

Her colleagues reported that she is passionate about including all children in the general education classroom, developing relationships with families and students, and creating a sense of belonging among staff.

Scott joined TPS two years ago, and his colleagues said that he works hard to encourage students to stay focused and excel in school and beyond.