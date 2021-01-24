Tulsa Public Schools magnet deadlines unaffected by pandemic-related semester shift, officials say

Tulsa Public Schools’ decision to extend the first semester will not change its enrollment timetable, including the application deadline for its magnet programs.

The district’s 2021-22 enrollment period is open through Feb. 12. That deadline also extends to applications for the district’s five criteria magnet schools: Carver and Edison middle schools, Booker T. Washington and Edison high schools and Tulsa Engineering Academy at Memorial High School.

However, on Jan. 15, the TPS board of education approved a resolution to extend the first semester to provide additional catch-up time for students who may have fallen behind academically. The first semester now ends on Feb. 5 — just one week before the application deadline.

Although report cards will not be sent to families until after the enrollment window closes, first semester grades will be finalized and available to parents online by the Feb. 12 application deadline, TPS Deputy Chief of Academics Danielle Neves said.

“The change of semester still aligns with enrollment dates,” she said.