Tulsa Public Schools magnet deadlines unaffected by pandemic-related semester shift, officials say

Tulsa Public Schools’ decision to extend the first semester will not change its enrollment timetable, including the application deadline for its magnet programs.
The district’s 2021-22 enrollment period is open through Feb. 12. That deadline also extends to applications for the district’s five criteria magnet schools: Carver and Edison middle schools, Booker T. Washington and Edison high schools and Tulsa Engineering Academy at Memorial High School.
However, on Jan. 15, the TPS board of education approved a resolution to extend the first semester to provide additional catch-up time for students who may have fallen behind academically. The first semester now ends on Feb. 5 — just one week before the application deadline.
Although report cards will not be sent to families until after the enrollment window closes, first semester grades will be finalized and available to parents online by the Feb. 12 application deadline, TPS Deputy Chief of Academics Danielle Neves said.
“The change of semester still aligns with enrollment dates,” she said.
“We were mindful of the timeline. We wanted to make sure by extending the semester we wanted to provide additional support for students. We also wanted to make sure that the systems and timelines are in place so that the grades are able to get to wherever they need to go, whether that’s internal or external.”
Along with attendance, test scores and disciplinary history, grades are among the factors taken into consideration for students applying for a spot at a criteria magnet school.
Prior to the pandemic, a student’s grades from the last three semesters were automatically reviewed as part of their magnet school application. In order to be considered for admission to a magnet high school, a student had to at least maintain a 2.5 grade point average over those three semesters, while students attempting to get into a magnet middle school had to have at least a 3.0 grade average over that same time period.
The district announced in November it was adjusting its magnet admissions policies for the 2021-22 school year in order to accommodate for pandemic-related impacts.
Among the changes is the decision to only take grades from the fall 2020 semester into account if it increases a student’s grade point average. Applicants’ grades from the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters will still be reviewed.
