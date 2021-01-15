Tulsa Public Schools leaders push back against state lawmakers' criticism of local pandemic decision-making

Leaders at Tulsa Public Schools pushed back Friday against a state lawmaker who was critical of their decisions to remain in distance learning mode because of the pandemic.
At an annual meeting between the Tulsa school board and area legislators, state Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, said not opening up school buildings is driving more students out of a district where enrollment has already been in steep decline and into Epic Charter Schools.
“I think everyone would agree, in-person is the best way to teach the kids,” Haste said.
He also questioned how TPS stands to receive a “$50-plus million windfall” in federal relief funds when “distance learning does not cost as much as in-person” instruction.
Board member Jennettie Marshall defended the district’s decisions as being rooted in science-based recommendations from federal and local public health authorities — and some harsh realities.
“We have had loss of life here, so decisions that have been made had to consider those issues,” Marshall said. “It’s not that we don’t want students in the classroom. Can we rest at night if one student is lost? We have had students on life support in the hospitals. It’s more that this district has done its homework.”
Haste's criticism of the Tulsa district's lack of in-person schooling option mirrored statements made earlier this week by Gov. Kevin Stitt, as part of his continued push for every Oklahoma school district to reopen classrooms to students whose parent wants the option.
And a statewide mandate to accomplish Stitt’s goal is not out of the question.
Asked whether the Oklahoma State Board of Education, of which Stitt appoints all six nonelected members, could vote to mandate an in-person option in public schools statewide, the governor’s spokesman told the Tulsa World on Thursday: “Every option is on the table.”
Board members noted that TPS had actually begun to reopen for students in pre-kindergarten through third grade “when it was safe,” with plans for older students to be phased in, but explained they as a board decided to reverse course amid the fall surge in local cases and deaths based on the recommendations local and national public health experts.
At a later meeting on Friday morning, the Tulsa school board took their pushback one step further, voting to delay their plan to begin a return to in-person instruction from Jan. 25 to March 22.
Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist didn’t mince words in rejecting Haste’s claims about a connection between the quality of TPS’ pandemic offerings, which also include a virtual academy, and a statewide uptick in Epic enrollment.
“They (Epic Charter Schools) have been doing it (online instruction) a lot longer, so the argument could be made they’re better at it,” Haste said. “The argument could be made you’re making it easier for them to go over to Epic.”
Gist responded: “They posit that they have been doing it longer and they’re better at it. The truth is they are not better at it — they’re not good at it. Their students struggle. Part of that is virtual learning is hard.”
Gist also questioned the correlation Haste made by pointing out that lawmakers have allowed Epic to entice families with recruiting incentives and through the use of “millions of taxpayer dollars for advertising that paints this really rosy picture.”
“And I’m going to set aside the concerns about fraud for now,” Gist added, referring to state and federal law enforcement investigations still underway into Epic’s financial practices.
Board member John Croisant told Haste that all local school districts had recorded declines in students, saying Epic had not just picked up new students from TPS but also from the growing suburbs of Owasso, Broken Arrow and Bixby.
In reference to Haste’s remarks about distance learning being cheaper than in-person instruction and the $66 million TPS stands to receive from the most recent federal relief aid for public schools, Gist explained that Tulsa’s school buildings are, in fact, open to employees and even select students needing special education services, extra tutoring, internet access, academic and mental health counseling and speech therapy, etc.
Board member Suzanne Schreiber added: “I wonder why you continue to reimburse Epic at the rate we do because effectively they are delivering a distance learning model.
"That’s something that should be looked at closely by the Legislature — if that’s the belief that that’s less expensive, then they definitely should not be receiving dollar-for-dollar what it takes to do in-person learning, and building and utilities and all of the kinds things they have such a small proportion of compared to a regular model.”