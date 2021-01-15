Tulsa Public Schools leaders push back against state lawmakers' criticism of local pandemic decision-making

Leaders at Tulsa Public Schools pushed back Friday against a state lawmaker who was critical of their decisions to remain in distance learning mode because of the pandemic.

At an annual meeting between the Tulsa school board and area legislators, state Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, said not opening up school buildings is driving more students out of a district where enrollment has already been in steep decline and into Epic Charter Schools.

“I think everyone would agree, in-person is the best way to teach the kids,” Haste said.

He also questioned how TPS stands to receive a “$50-plus million windfall” in federal relief funds when “distance learning does not cost as much as in-person” instruction.

Board member Jennettie Marshall defended the district’s decisions as being rooted in science-based recommendations from federal and local public health authorities — and some harsh realities.

“We have had loss of life here, so decisions that have been made had to consider those issues,” Marshall said. “It’s not that we don’t want students in the classroom. Can we rest at night if one student is lost? We have had students on life support in the hospitals. It’s more that this district has done its homework.”