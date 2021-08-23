Tulsa Public Schools had 41 COVID cases on Friday, board is told

Jeremy Hogan, the superintendent at Collinsville Public Schools, said his district will be updating its data sheet at least weekly on the last instructional day of each week but would be attempting to post more frequently as conditions allow.

“If possible, we will be trying for daily updates, but sometimes that is not always within our control,” he said. “As we’re working to gather information, we’re also trying to make sure it is accurate.”

Since the start of classes on Aug. 12, Mounds Superintendent Doran Smith has posted letters dated Saturday and Monday to the district’s website with updated case and quarantine counts.

According to the letter posted Monday afternoon, the district in southeastern Creek County and northern Okmulgee County has had six students and three middle school employees test positive, prompting 53 students and three staff to be quarantined.

By comparison, Saturday's letter said there was a single positive case and 14 people in quarantine.

“These numbers will probably change, even by the end of the day, but I decided to give a ‘snapshot’ of where we were, because if I wait until I’m (sure) we have no more ‘coming in’ it could take a while,” Smith wrote Monday.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.