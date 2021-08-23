Tulsa Public Schools had 41 COVID cases on Friday, board is told

Although classes just started Thursday, new cases of COVID-19 are starting to pop up among students and staff in Tulsa Public Schools.
“I wish we weren’t still having to have these conversations, but here we are,” Chief Operating Officer Jorge Robles told the district's Board of Education at its regular meeting Monday night.
Data released at the close of business Friday show that the district was reporting 41 confirmed cases among staff and students and 82 close-contact exposures.
Of those 82 exposures, 39 are TPS employees who work at nonschool sites, such as the district’s enrollment office. Booker T. Washington High School is the only campus with a double-digit exposure count, with 12 people confirmed to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Among the 41 confirmed cases across the district, seven are at Patrick Henry Elementary School, six are among employees at nonschool sites and five are among TPS students attending classes at Tulsa Technology Center.
By comparison, Oklahoma City Public Schools, the state’s largest brick and mortar district, reported 57 active cases of COVID-19 among its staff and 238 cases among students as of Friday. That district started classes on Aug. 9.
“It is still very early to determine any trends,” Robles said, noting that the district is taking context into account when conducting contact tracing. “After next week, we will have more information to share and will be able to better assess where we are.”
Tulsa Public Schools is among about a dozen districts in the Tulsa metro area that are publicly disclosing at least some COVID-19 numbers early in the school year.
Bixby, Catoosa, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs and Skiatook are also publishing weekly updates.
Bartlesville, Berryhill, Sapulpa and Union are updating their districts’ publicly available COVID-19 case counts on a daily basis.
Jeremy Hogan, the superintendent at Collinsville Public Schools, said his district will be updating its data sheet at least weekly on the last instructional day of each week but would be attempting to post more frequently as conditions allow.
“If possible, we will be trying for daily updates, but sometimes that is not always within our control,” he said. “As we’re working to gather information, we’re also trying to make sure it is accurate.”
Since the start of classes on Aug. 12, Mounds Superintendent Doran Smith has posted letters dated Saturday and Monday to the district’s website with updated case and quarantine counts.
According to the letter posted Monday afternoon, the district in southeastern Creek County and northern Okmulgee County has had six students and three middle school employees test positive, prompting 53 students and three staff to be quarantined.
By comparison, Saturday's letter said there was a single positive case and 14 people in quarantine.
“These numbers will probably change, even by the end of the day, but I decided to give a ‘snapshot’ of where we were, because if I wait until I’m (sure) we have no more ‘coming in’ it could take a while,” Smith wrote Monday.