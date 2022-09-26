Tulsa Public Schools getting little feedback on board redistricting

With limited responses to its online survey and only two people weighing in at Monday night’s special board meeting, which was called specifically to garner feedback, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education is looking at extending the timetable for its redistricting process.

“We’re just not getting enough information for us to be able to get substantive feedback from the community,” board Vice President John Croisant said. “We need to hear from the public, but we’re just not getting the feedback we need.”

State law requires school districts whose board seats are divided among wards, zones or districts to review and redraw board seat boundaries the year after the Census results are submitted to the U.S. president.

That law also requires that new board districts be as close to equal in population as possible, with no more than a 10% variation between the largest and smallest districts. After accommodating for new voting precinct boundaries, the population variation among the current school board districts is 17.5%.

To date, eight potential new board maps have been presented.

Along with public comments at the board’s next regular meeting, which is scheduled for next Monday, the district had previously announced that it would accept redistricting survey responses through 5 p.m. Friday. Despite two emails each to parents and district employees, the survey responses have been limited, with many of the participants leaving more than half of the response fields blank, board President Stacey Woolley said.

“I honestly found the survey overwhelming,” board member Susan Lamkin said. “Even with all the information we have from the discussions in the meetings, it was a lot to process and digest.”

As of Monday night, a new response deadline had not been set. Along with extending the deadline, board members and attendees pushed for additional community meetings to further dissect the map options.

However, even if the district does extend the window for public feedback, state law requires that the redistricting process be completed by Dec. 31. But according to the Oklahoma State Election Board, the filing window for candidates for the Feb. 14 election for TPS’ District 1 seat is Dec. 5-7, prompting questions about just how quickly the board has to move in order to allow for voters and potential candidates to plan accordingly.

“This process is not predicated upon a prospective election being held,” board member Jennettie Marshall said. “It is based upon a fact of law that says we have until Dec. 31. If we are able to accomplish getting full participation from our communities and district prior to that date so can meet a November deadline, then I have no problem.

“The reality is the law, and the law is that we have to be done by Dec. 31.”