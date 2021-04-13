Tulsa Public Schools filing legal action against state school board over charter school settlement

Add Tulsa Public Schools to the growing list of districts that are challenging the state school board over a controversial lawsuit settlement that would increase funding for charter schools.
At a special meeting Monday, the TPS Board of Education voted unanimously to authorize its legal counsel to file claims against the state Board of Education as part of a school funding lawsuit the district joined in 2017 as an intervenor with Oklahoma City Public Schools.
The litigation in question was filed by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association in an effort for charter schools to get an equal share of the revenue from the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.
Despite objections from state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of its own legal counsel, the state school board voted 4-3 on March 25 to settle the suit, prompting multiple school districts across the state — including TPS — to consider legal action.
OKCPS has already filed a petition in district court challenging the state board’s authority in the existing case and is seeking a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to block any reallocation of revenue that currently flows only to traditional public schools.
The petition also seeks a declaratory judgment about how Oklahoma statutes and the state constitution’s provisions on school funding should be interpreted, as well as on the State Board of Education’s authority.
There was no debate or discussion on Monday’s vote, which came after a 40-minute executive session. Citing the pending litigation, TPS board members and Superintendent Deborah Gist declined to comment after the meeting adjourned.
The school district issued a written statement after the meeting.
“Tonight’s action stems from the State Board’s recent and unexpected (4-3) vote to resolve the 2017 litigation and redistribute local and state-dedicated sources of revenue to charter schools, including virtual charter schools like Epic, effective July 1, 2021.”
Several other area school districts authorized their attorneys to take legal action Monday evening, including Skiatook, Owasso and Jenks.
During Jenks’ Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Stacey Butterfield reiterated that while JPS does not authorize any charter schools, the settlement would still harm the district as it would reallocate millions of dollars in state aid.
“The actions of the state board on March 25 could significantly diminish funding for all traditional public school districts around the state of Oklahoma,” she said. “While we are hopeful that this issue can be resolved without legal action, we believe we have a responsibility to our students here to do everything in our power to protect Jenks taxpayer dollars reserved and used to create an exceptional learning environment right here at Jenks Public Schools.”
Multiple school boards across the state have already either taken up resolutions or authorized legal action, including Chisholm, Lawton, Millwood, Sand Springs, Shawnee and Yukon.