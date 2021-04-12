Tulsa Public Schools' enrollment climbing following restart, district says

“We are just not seeing increase in pre-k,” he said. “Those enrollment decisions tend to lag in a normal year anyway.”

Along with students returning this semester after the start of in-person classes, the district also saw a 5% increase in the number of enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year during its initial enrollment window in January and February compared to the 2020-2021 school year.

As was the case in previous years TPS will open up a second enrollment window starting on April 26 and running through May 28.

However, families participating in the second enrollment period will only be able to list two schools on their child’s application rather than up to six as was the case in January and February.

“We are offering a longer second window for families who are still trying to figure out what to do,” Robles said. “This is an extra opportunity for families to come back who might have left us during the pandemic.”