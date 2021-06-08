Tulsa Public Schools drops mask requirement

In her dissent, Barba Perez said she was contacted by multiple parents who were concerned about the potential continued spread of the virus, particularly among children who are not yet old enough to be vaccinated.

“What I’m doing here is just raising the voice of my community, and they’re not comfortable with this,” Barba Perez said. “The 100-plus parents I talked to will still be sending their kids in a mask. I know it’s hard, … but it has been proven to help stop the spread of the virus.”

The policy change took effect immediately after the vote, prompting several board members and meeting attendees to shed their masks as soon as the measure was declared adopted.

Prior to the meeting, about 30 people rallied outside the Education Service Center in protest of the district’s five-year, four-part $414 million bond proposal that will go before voters on Tuesday.

For more than an hour leading up to the meeting, the group waved signs and solicited honks from passing traffic along 31st Street, urging voters to reject the bond proposal.