Tulsa Public Schools officials are pushing back on claims that the district is being supported by China.
In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening, State Superintendent Ryan Walters said Tulsa Public Schools is receiving money from the Chinese government.
“You have Communist China that is giving money to Tulsa Public Schools in order to undermine our United States government, our country,” he said. “It is unbelievable. There is absolutely no way we should allow the Chinese government to undermine our institutions here in America.”
As part of the consent agenda at its July 10 meeting, TPS’ Board of Education had renewed an agreement with International Leadership of Texas, a nonprofit charter school network headquartered in Richardson, Texas, to allow the Chinese language teacher at Booker T. Washington High School to participate in supplemental professional development sessions provided through its Confucius Classroom Coordination Office.
People are also reading…
Confucius Classroom is a Chinese language and cultural program aimed at school-age students around the world. According to a report compiled in May by the Congressional Research Office, both it and its collegiate counterpart, Confucius Institutes, are now managed by the Chinese International Education Foundation, a nongovernmental organization sponsored by the Chinese government’s Ministry of Education.
Prior to 2020, both programs were directly overseen by a government office with ties to the Chinese Communist Party’s external propaganda arm.
In August 2020, the U.S. Department of State labeled Confucius Institute U.S. Center a foreign mission of the People’s Republic of China in part due to the fact that it received funds from organizations affiliated with the Chinese government’s Ministry of Education. The designation does not require those programs to close but does impose additional reporting requirements.
TPS Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon rebutted Walters’ comments on Thursday and said the district is not exchanging any money with the Chinese government.
“Those resources and the teacher’s salary are paid for by the district,” Shannon said, noting that about 30 Booker T. Washington students took Chinese as an elective in 2022-23. “We’re not buying services from the Chinese government.”
Prior to working with International Leadership of Texas, TPS had a similar arrangement with the East Asia Institute at the University of Oklahoma for more than a decade. OU hosted a Confucius Institute from 2006 through 2020.
Neither the Texas-based nonprofit nor OU responded to questions Thursday afternoon seeking additional information about their agreements with TPS.
The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.
Coverage of State Superintendent Ryan Walters
Oklahomans first elected State Superintendent Ryan Walters in 2022.
He previously served as the state's education secretary; appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in September 2020.
Before then, Walters was CEO of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma and spent eight years as a high school history teacher in his hometown of McAlester. The Oklahoma State Department of Education named Walters as an Oklahoma Teacher of the Year finalist in 2016.
Walters also taught AP U.S. history at Millwood High School and McAlester High School in a pilot course through the Oklahoma Supplemental Online Course Program; and served as the executive director of Oklahoma Achieves, an education initiative of the State Chamber of Oklahoma.
The following is coverage of the superintendent by the Tulsa World newsroom. To send a news tip, contact Staff Writer Andrea Eger at andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com.
The state superintendent accused Tulsa Public Schools of “intentional misleading reporting” to the state and dodging a demand for diversity, equity and inclusion spending and program data. #oklaed
Despite a delayed vote on the district's accreditation status, officials with Tulsa Public Schools said Thursday they are remaining focused on the start of the upcoming school year. #oklaed
A spokesman for Walters said via email Thursday night that the data point referenced by the superintendent was pulled from the most recent state report cards. #oklaed
"We are going to turn around these districts that have failed our kids," said Oklahoma's state superintendent. " We can fix these problems. We have allocated funds.” #oklaed
The councilors urged the State Board of Education to keep the accreditation intact, saying downgrading it would have negative implications not only for Tulsa students but for the region's economy. #oklaed
The Oklahoma State Board of Education will be asked not to make a decision regarding Tulsa Public Schools' 2022-23 accreditation status at its meeting Thursday morning. #oklaed
Answering a question, Walters spoke of “radical gender ideology that says to be fully inclusive kids at an early age need to hear about all kinds of sex acts.” #oklaed
Neither has had much of anything to say publicly about the swirling controversies, and it appears it will stay that way.
Walters in Tulsa after what he calls 'assault' on religious liberty, implies threat to school district accreditation
Walters vowed to make an issue of the matter when the school district’s accreditation is up for renewal next week by the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
Some said they understood Walters to mean skin color should be left out of discussions of the massacre. #oklaed
"You are the most patriotic, pro-American group in the country," he told the group Southern Poverty Law Center likened to those pushing to resegregate schools during the civil rights movement. #oklaed
Attorney General Gentner Drummond's opinion confirms what many in Oklahoma's education community already knew, said Daniel Tinney, director of government relations for Oklahoma Professional Educators. #oklaed #okleg
Oklahoma's superintendent pushed rules allowing for downgrading the accreditation status of schools whose libraries contain explicit materials or "sexualized content." An AG's opinion may open the rules up to lawsuits.
After reading the group’s recommendations Thursday, the state superintendent expressed support for only one and did not even mention the other two. #oklaed
"The liberal left has infiltrated Oklahoma's classrooms and have anchored themselves in promoting atheism as the state-run religion," says Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
A new video contrasts State Superintendent Ryan Walters' statements on a recent appearance on Fox News with statements from National Education Association officials.
Lawmakers want the State Education Department to seek "joint approval" from Senate and House leaders before forgoing any federal education grants previously won by the state. #oklaed #okleg
Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: Longtime grant writer says Ryan Walters lied to lawmakers, federal grant money for Oklahoma in jeopardy
The Tulsa World's Andrea Eger and Carmen Forman discuss this month's most popular story with Editor Jason Collington on the Newsroom podcast.
Longtime grant writer says Ryan Walters lied to lawmakers, federal grant money for Oklahoma in jeopardy
“The public has a right to know about his lies. If he’s going to lie about federal grants, he’s going to lie about anything," claims the writer of $106 million in grants since 2017. #oklaed
"We are very diverse, and I can't allow myself to think that we're not going to apply for grants simply because of (political) buzzwords or because they would benefit people that look different or believe different things than our superintendent," said Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa. #oklaed #okleg
Senate leader calls for governor, House speaker and state superintendent to join him in the public meeting to "let the public see what we continue to argue about."
With videos: "I don't care if people are triggered by what I say ... My job is to speak truth and find solutions to problems," the state superintendent tells a packed meeting room.
Before being replaced as Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of education, Walters conducted a similar inquiry of higher ed spending on diversity, equity and inclusion. #oklaed
"He would be the first agency head in state history to not appear before a House committee at the House's request," Rep. Charles McCall said, adding that he would reach out to the state superintendent about "the implications." #oklaed #okleg
In a new mandate from the State Board of Education, Oklahoma public schools also must share whether any of their athletic programs violate a state law that prohibits transgender athletes from participating in female sports at public schools and colleges.
The Senate president pro tem sought legal guidance on whether Ryan Walters could serve simultaneously in the state offices, a spokesman confirmed the day after Stitt named a replacement Cabinet appointee. #oklaed
“There was no issue with Ryan Walters’ performance as secretary of education," a spokeswoman for the governor said. Walters did not answer questions about whether he chose to resign. #oklaed
The state superintendent has called a special meeting of the State Board of Education to make clear his intention to oppose the rule proposed Thursday. #oklaed
Pressure is mounting on lawmakers after Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued a formal opinion this week that says the State Board of Education doesn't have the authority to craft new agency rules without the Legislature's permission. #oklaed #okleg
Gentner Drummond's now-formal opinion reiterates that the State Board of Education, led by Ryan Walters, may adopt agency rules only when directed to do so by the Oklahoma Legislature. #oklaed #okleg
After being prodded by a state lawmaker to produce evidence of his claims that there are obscene books in Oklahoma's public schools, State Superintendent Ryan Walters alleged that he found four titles containing explicit materials in districts across the state.
The images, from graphic novels Ryan Walters says have been found in Oklahoma public school libraries, were previously shown at a State Board of Education meeting.
“This is about the teachers associations being out of step with Oklahoma values," said a spokesman for State Superintendent Ryan Walters. #oklaed
The nonbinding legal opinion was issued in response to a Feb. 22 request from a lawmaker who has been critical of the state superintendent.
Their letter was a response to to remarks the superintendent recently made about forming a committee to explore the role of prayer in #oklaed. Walters said he was elected to "bring back traditional values into the classroom."
"Where is the outcry?" state party chair asks about accusations against high school coach.
“We took out any woke language. This is an agency where woke will go to die," State Superintendent Ryan Walters said of newly approved computer science standards. #oklaed
State superintendent questions whether Oklahoma students should attend state colleges and universities
Three Republican legislators responded to Ryan Walters' statement, saying he has no authority over higher education and "should refrain from discouraging any student from pursuing higher learning." #oklaed #okleg
Rep. Mark McBride has introduced legislation that would bar the State Board of Education from implementing new accreditation rules unless given explicit authority to do so from the Oklahoma Legislature.
Walters wants to demand schools disclose sex-related ‘identity’ changes to parents, allow partial sex ed opt-outs
State Superintendent Ryan Walters wants schools punished for sex-related matters, including not disclosing to parents “material changes” in a child’s identity. #oklaed
Under a proposed administrative rule, districts would be required to submit annually to the State Department of Education a list of all books and other materials in their school libraries.
Higher Ed Regents detail spending, activities on diversity, equity and inclusion at Walters' request
Regents report that less than one-tenth of 1% of state higher education funds have gone to DEI programs over the last decade. #oklaed
For about two hours, a bipartisan group of lawmakers peppered State Superintendent Ryan Walters with questions about his $3.51 billion education budget request. #oklaed
Lori Murphy worked at the agency for 8½ years. The new state superintendent changed the status of her employment to one that doesn't allow her to file a complaint over termination.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters takes push for state-funded private school students, home-schoolers to rural OK
House Speaker Charles McCall was on hand for the new state superintendent's conversation with Atoka-area teachers, superintendents. #oklaed #okleg
The newly elected state superintendent received approval Thursday for a revised budget request with $150 million for teacher incentive pay and $100 million for early-grade reading instruction. #oklaed
Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of education and newly elected state superintendent has given Chancellor Allison Garrett a deadline of Feb. 1. #oklaed
In a legislative hearing Tuesday, State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he wants to offer teacher pay raises based on student performance and implement new reading initiatives. #oklaed
In one of his first acts as state superintendent, Ryan Walters directed state education staff to pursue revoking the teaching certificates of two educators who expressed frustrations with a law that limits instruction on race and gender. #oklaed
Four of the six gubernatorial appointments on the board were replaced by Gov. Kevin Stitt on the second day of his second term. #oklaed
State Superintendent Ryan Walters said purging the state's education agency of "liberal indoctrination" will be a top priority during his first weeks in office, which could include changes to some of the nearly 400 people who work at the Oklahoma State Department of Education. #oklaed
The Republican defeats Democrat Jena Nelson to succeed two-term incumbent Joy Hofmeister in January. #oklaed
Jena Nelson, a Democrat, and Ryan Walters, a Republican, both have shared their ideas for changes to #oklaed. Most would require legislative approval.
Tuesday night’s event hosted by KOKH-Fox 25 TV in Oklahoma City is the only time state superintendent candidates have debated one-on-one. #oklaed
The first and likely only state superintendent debate between Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson is scheduled for tonight from 5-6 p.m. on KOKH FOX 25 in Oklahoma City. its website and Facebook page. Read Staff Writer Andrea Eger's profile of both candidates. #oklaed
The Tulsa World had a front-row seat for their markedly different political rhetoric at recent campaign stops, followed up by one-on-one interviews with Jena Nelson and Ryan Walters. #oklaed
He falsely stated Boismier had been fired from Norman Public Schools after a parent complained of the teacher’s objections to the law, which bans certain race and gender concepts from schools.
Ryan Walters claims victory over Shawnee Superintendent April Grace. #oklaed
With no candidate for state superintendent receiving a clear majority in the June 28 primary, Republican voters are asked to go back to the polls Tuesday to choose between April Grace and Ryan Walters. #oklaed
Two graphic novels reportedly on library shelves at Tulsa schools were the subject of a series of tweets by Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters on Wednesday accusing the district of "liberal indoctrination." #oklaed
Tulsa Public Schools has pulled all copies of two graphic novels from its libraries after two state officials denounced the titles as pornographic, the district announced Thursday afternoon. #oklaed
State Superintendent and gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister accused Secretary of Education Ryan Walters on Thursday of withholding $12 million designated by the Legislature for early childhood programs because of the pending audit of Tulsa Public Schools ordered by Walters’ boss, Gov. Kevin Stitt. #oklaed
A federal audit is highly critical of the handling of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration, including current Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, of $31 million from a $39.9 million federal grant intended to provide emergency pandemic relief for Oklahomans’ educational needs. #oklaed
Watch Now: State education secretary, TPS board members call for transparency, accountability through audit
TPS superintendent says she welcomes any review of the district's practices and processes.
Tuesday night's unofficial returns indicate that Oklahoma Republican voters will need to go back to the polls in August to select their nominees for four statewide offices, including state superintendent.
Republicans will have four state superintendent candidates to choose from for Tuesday’s primary election. #oklaed
Gov. Stitt's secretary of education says Texas school shooting is 'not a gun problem,' calls for arming educators
"Teachers, administrators, school staff — absolutely we should ensure that some of them are armed." — Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of education Ryan Walters, who is a candidate for state superintendent #oklaed
Bathroom access for transgender students added to legislation, subject of state education board squabble
State House rams through bill segregating school restroom use by “biological sex,” while bathroom issue rankles some Gov. Kevin Stitt appointees on state Education board. #oklaed #okleg
April Grace, Jena Nelson, John Cox, and Ryan Walters all appeared at a Tuesday evening online candidate forum hosted by Oklahoma PTA. #oklaed
At issue is a policy Stillwater Public Schools enacted in 2015 that allows student to use the restrooms that correspond to their gender identity. #oklaed
Stitt's education secretary comes down on schools halting in-person instruction amid soaring COVID absences
Numerous districts across the state announced that they could no longer sustain in-person instruction with the latest numbers of children and employees absent because of COVID and other seasonal illnesses. #oklaed
Ryan Walters is running for state superintendent as a Republican alongside superintendents April Grace, of Shawnee, and John Cox, of Peggs. #oklaed
People to Watch: Ryan Walters looks to bring people together to develop best education system possible
Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters may not get all interested parties on the same page in the coming year, but he hopes to at least get them in the same room.
"As secretary of education, I believe it is non-negotiable that all Oklahoma students have access to the highest quality education possible," said Ryan Walters.
Ryan Walters, CEO of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, replaces Michael Rogers, who resigned but remained in the governor's cabinet as secretary of state.
Aristotle once taught that the “the roots of education are bitter but the fruit is sweet.” A rigorous, challenging education system will produce students with the grit and intellectual capability to be successful in the most elite colleges and the 21st century job market.
You hear it pretty commonly.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced the finalists' names Thursday morning during the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s annual conference.
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe