Tulsa Public Schools delays return to in-person learning

Tulsa Public Schools will delay its return to in-person learning to late March, the district announced Friday morning. 

The decision was made during a special meeting of the district's board of education, which was held to discuss the latest COVID-19 data and assess the district's health and safety conditions, according to a social media post

Students will return to in-person learning Monday, March 22. 

TPS had previously planned to begin a phased reintroduction to in-person classes beginning with pre-kindergarten through third-grade students on Jan. 25.

Tulsa County has recorded nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 this week, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The county reported a record 18 deaths in a single day of reporting on Wednesday along with an all-time high of 629 new infections confirmed daily in a seven-day rolling average of data. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Video: Gov. Stitt compares pandemic response at Broken Arrow and Tulsa public schools

Watch Now: 'This is a very big moment:' Tulsa Public Schools employees receive first COVID-19 vaccinations

Concerned about COVID-19?

