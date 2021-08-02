Tulsa Public Schools COVID safety plan includes mask expectation

With the first day of school less than three weeks away, Tulsa Public Schools is asking staff and students not to ditch their masks quite yet.
Presented as part of a staff report at Monday night’s school board meeting, the district’s COVID-19 safety plan for the 2021-22 school year includes “expecting” students and staff to wear masks while on campus. TPS’ first day is Aug. 19.
Masks were mandatory on TPS campuses until June 8 and, citing federal rules regarding public transportation, will remain mandatory on school buses.
“Our kids deserve to go to school without worrying about spreading the virus to their immunocompromised neighbors and family members,” board member Judith Barba Perez said. “We shouldn’t have to ask our families to choose between going to school and staying safe. We know that masks work.”
Earlier this year, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law Senate Bill 658, which bars school districts from requiring masks unless a state of emergency is declared by the governor for their community.
Even if such a declaration is issued, the new law requires that additional steps be observed, including revisiting the mask mandate at every regular school board meeting while it is in place.
As presented to the board Monday night, TPS’ reentry plan acknowledges the restrictions in the new state law and does not include language explicitly requiring anyone to wear a mask while on campus. However, describing the masking guidance as an expectation rather than merely an option drew objections from one board member.
“These guidelines don’t carry the legal implications of a mask mandate, but they come awfully close,” board member Jerry Griffin said. “I don’t think this follows the spirit of Senate Bill 658. People aren’t being advised it’s optional with this language.”
Other components of the district’s mitigation plan for the coming school year include limiting access during the school day for nondistrict employees, using electrostatic sprayers to help sanitize buildings and enforcing social distancing as much as possible.
Additionally, in partnership with the Tulsa Health Department, the district will expand its on-campus rapid COVID-19 testing to include elementary schools in an effort to help identify asymptomatic cases earlier. Student participation is on an opt-in basis.
TPS is also working with the Tulsa Health Department, the Oklahoma Caring Van Program and other area health care providers to set up additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics. However, according to an email sent to parents Monday evening, more than 17,000 TPS students are not old enough yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
With the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases through the month of July, Superintendent Deborah Gist announced at Monday night’s meeting that the district will reopen enrollment for its online option, Tulsa Virtual Academy, later this week. As of Monday night, TVA has staffing capacity for about 500 additional students combined across all grades.
“We do have virtual spots for some students, but we won’t be able to accommodate everyone,” Vice President Suzanne Schreiber said. “It is important to understand what the law is, as well as the importance of keeping everyone safe.”
Several other area school districts are still in the process of finalizing their plans for the coming school year. A spokesman for Union Public Schools said Monday afternoon that the district would release a draft version of its re-entry plan for the coming school year on Wednesday for public comment before it goes before its Board of Education. Union’s first day of school is Aug. 18.
Sand Springs Public Schools is expected to release its plan online Tuesday. The plan, as discussed at Monday evening’s school board meeting, calls for masks to be optional at all district sites.
Because Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are different for vaccinated and unvaccinated people and because the school district will not be permitted to ask people their vaccination status, it will be impossible to impose quarantines, Superintendent Sherry Durkee said.
She said the district still plans to contact trace and inform parents when their children have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, however.
How to mask properly
Double mask
What to do: Layer a cloth mask on top of a surgical or medical procedure mask. This helps the entire setup fit more snugly. Make sure the fit is comfortable and doesn’t have gaps around the sides of the face or nose.
What not to do: Do not combine two disposable masks, which are not designed to fit tightly. Wearing more than one disposable mask at a time will not improve fit. Also, do not wear a KN95 mask, a type of filtering face-piece respirator, with any other mask.
Cloth-mask dos: Choose a cloth mask made of multiple layers of tightly woven, breathable fabric that includes a nose wire, which can help improve the mask’s fit. Does the mask block light when you hold it up to a bright light source? Then it’s a good construction.
Cloth mask don’ts: Stay away from cloth masks with exhalation valves or vents, which can allow respiratory droplets to leak into or out of a mask.
Nylon cover
What to do: Other studies have found that placing a sleeve made of sheer nylon hosiery material around the neck and pulling it up over either a cloth or surgical mask significantly improved the wearer’s protection by fitting the mask more tightly to the face and reducing edge gaps.
Knotted ear loops
What to do: The CDC recommends knotting, folding then tucking the ear loops of 3-ply masks for a better fit — making the edges of the mask fit more tightly to your face. First, fold the mask in half lengthwise, lining up the corners and edges. Second, tie a knot with the elastic loops, as close as you can to the mask, according to an instructional video from the University of North Carolina’s UNC Health. Next, bend the metal nose mold so it fits the shape of your nose. Next, the knot will make the sides of the mask near the tied ear loops puff out. Fold those puffed-out edges in a pleat so it lays flat on your cheek. When putting on the mask make sure it fits snugly.
What not to do: Don’t wear more than one disposable mask at a time; handle the mask only by its ear loops, cords or head straps.
What about KN95: A KN95 shouldn’t need any modifying of the straps. Ideally, this type of mask can filter up to 95% of particles in the air; however, counterfeit KN95 masks make it hard to distinguish real KN95s from fake ones just by looking at them. Do not wear a KN95 mask with an exhalation valve, which can allow respiratory droplets to leak in or out of the mask. If you have facial hair, then this type of mask might not make a good fit. Do not combine a KN95 mask with another KN95 mask or any other type of mask.
Mask brace
What to do: Air leaks around the edges of a mask can be reduced by layering one of these devices on top of a cloth mask for a better fit. A recent study showed that when either a solid or elastic fitter is worn over a surgical mask, it can potentially increase the wearer’s protection by 90% for aerosols. A mask brace can be purchased online or made out of rubber bands. Former Apple product design engineer Sabrina Paseman, behind fixthemask.com, posted a tutorial that lays out the steps: First, chain three rubber bands together. Second, place the center rubber band in front of the mask around the chin and nose. Adjust fit and do a CDC seal check.