Tulsa Public Schools COVID safety plan includes mask expectation

With the first day of school less than three weeks away, Tulsa Public Schools is asking staff and students not to ditch their masks quite yet.

Presented as part of a staff report at Monday night’s school board meeting, the district’s COVID-19 safety plan for the 2021-22 school year includes “expecting” students and staff to wear masks while on campus. TPS’ first day is Aug. 19.

Masks were mandatory on TPS campuses until June 8 and, citing federal rules regarding public transportation, will remain mandatory on school buses.

“Our kids deserve to go to school without worrying about spreading the virus to their immunocompromised neighbors and family members,” board member Judith Barba Perez said. “We shouldn’t have to ask our families to choose between going to school and staying safe. We know that masks work.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law Senate Bill 658, which bars school districts from requiring masks unless a state of emergency is declared by the governor for their community.

Even if such a declaration is issued, the new law requires that additional steps be observed, including revisiting the mask mandate at every regular school board meeting while it is in place.