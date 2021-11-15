Tulsa Public Schools COVID protocols to start changing after Thanksgiving break

Due to a federal mask mandate for public transportation, students and staff will still be required to wear masks on school buses.

Additionally, starting Nov. 29, TPS will allow parents to volunteer inside school buildings. Parents will not be allowed in schools to volunteer if they are symptomatic and will be encouraged to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated.

The district will continue to publish updated COVID case counts weekly and will still require students and staff who test positive to isolate at home. However, after Thanksgiving break, exposed students and staff will not be required to quarantine unless they become symptomatic.

When asked by board member Jerry Griffin about the decision to launch the changes after two holiday breaks rather than immediately, Gist said it was in order to provide enough time for site leaders to brief their staffs about the impending changes.

“It’s more than just the masks,” she said. “It’s changes to other protocols. We need to give them time to communicate with their teams.”

Meanwhile, on the information agenda, the board got its first look at resolutions to change the grade configurations at the elementary and junior high campuses within the Hale and East Central feeder patterns, as well as at two alternative sites.