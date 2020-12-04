Tulsa Public Schools confirms deaths of two employees who tested positive for COVID-19

A support professional and a bus driver for Tulsa Public Schools who tested positive for COVID-19 died this week, the district confirmed Friday.

In an email that appears to have been sent out to district leaders Thursday, Deputy Superintendent Paula R. Shannon emphasized that the district does not yet have official confirmation on the cause of death for either team member.

"It is painful to lose any member of our team, but I know that it is also scary to think about the possibility that COVID-19 could have played a role," Shannon wrote in part, acknowledging that even in grief team members may be concerned of their own safety.

"In the case of our bus driver, we have completed contact tracing and there was no close contact exposure with any of our team members or students," she continued. "Our support professional developed symptoms over the Thanksgiving break and was not in the building during the infectious period."

The support professional worked at Nathan Hale High School, 6960 E. 21 St.

The employees were not further identified.