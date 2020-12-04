 Skip to main content
Tulsa Public Schools confirms deaths of two employees who tested positive for COVID-19

Tulsa Public Schools
Tulsa World file photo

A support professional and a bus driver for Tulsa Public Schools who tested positive for COVID-19 died this week, the district confirmed Friday. 

In an email that appears to have been sent out to district leaders Thursday, Deputy Superintendent Paula R. Shannon emphasized that the district does not yet have official confirmation on the cause of death for either team member. 

"It is painful to lose any member of our team, but I know that it is also scary to think about the possibility that COVID-19 could have played a role," Shannon wrote in part, acknowledging that even in grief team members may be concerned of their own safety.

"In the case of our bus driver, we have completed contact tracing and there was no close contact exposure with any of our team members or students," she continued. "Our support professional developed symptoms over the Thanksgiving break and was not in the building during the infectious period." 

The support professional worked at Nathan Hale High School, 6960 E. 21 St. 

The employees were not further identified. 

Shannon said the leaders of the affected teams are in touch with the employees' families, and she encouraged others to continue to take safety precautions such as wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping social distancing in place. 

"We have a responsibility to do all that we can to keep each other and our community healthy," she said, including some links for employee wellness support. 

The district announced its first COVID-19 employee death in late October, that of Michael Angelo, an electrician who worked in the maintenance and plant operations department. 

All students returned to distance learning Wednesday due to COVID-19 spread in the community. The district attempted to transition prekindergarten through sixth-grade students back into classrooms in November for the first time since March.

COVID-19 Friday update: Record 482 in ICUs as 24 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

 


Video: Honoring Oklahoma's health care professionals

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

