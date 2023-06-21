Despite the district offices’ dearth of electricity, Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education met Tuesday evening in order to expedite progress on projects funded by the 2021 bond package.
The board voted 6-0 to authorize the sale and issuance of $36.8 million in nontaxable bonds and $13.1 million in taxable bonds from the 2021 bond package to Robert W. Baird and Co.
As per representatives from the district’s financial adviser, Edmond-based Municipal Finance Services, Baird had the lowest interest rate bids for both series placed out for bids. Financial institutions had 21 days to place their bids on the five-year bonds. The winners offered an interest rate of 3.17% on the nontaxable bonds and 4.65% on the taxable series.
With Tuesday night’s votes, the district will be able to proceed with fence repairs, textbook and software purchases, and roof replacement on two buildings this summer, as well as starting work on an indoor soccer facility and practice gym at Hale High School.
Due to widespread power outages brought on by the overnight storms Saturday and Sunday, all TPS facilities were closed Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday. The district’s Education Service Center is among the buildings without power, prompting TPS staff to pull out generators in order to safely conduct Tuesday night’s meeting.
The meeting location posted on the agenda, the Education Service Center’s Selman Room, does not have any windows and was illuminated solely by emergency lights as the board gaveled in. After formally calling the meeting to order and establishing a quorum, the board reconvened to a smaller second-floor room with windows to allow for better visibility and airflow.
After the meeting, board President Stacey Woolley confirmed that the board opted to proceed as scheduled rather than postpone in large part to ensure that the projects covered by the bond sales authorized and issued that night would be able to start on time.
She also noted that had the board opted to wait until power was restored to the Education Service Center, there was no guarantee that enough members would be available to conduct a special meeting before the board’s regularly scheduled July 10 meeting.
