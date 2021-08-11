Tulsa Public Schools board authorizes attorneys to take mask action

Despite the new state law, Chris Brewster, the superintendent of Santa Fe South Schools, announced Wednesday that the charter school's Oklahoma City-area campuses will require masks for everyone in its facilities starting Thursday.

Woolley said the possibility of doing something similar to Santa Fe South was discussed among board leadership but was ultimately rejected.

“We would rather do our very best to work within the parameters of the law and push back in that manner rather than to model what some might see as poor behaviors by community leaders by defying laws,” she said.

Along with carrying signs outside the Education Service Center prior to the meeting, people affiliated with the community group Tulsa Blue Together packed Wednesday's meeting to show their support for the district to require masks in its buildings as public health conditions warrant.