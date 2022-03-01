Tulsa Public Schools adjusts mask policy

Citing dropping COVID-19 case rates and revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tulsa Public Schools is adjusting its mask policy.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Deborah Gist announced that starting Tuesday, masks will be strongly recommended rather than expected at all district sites.

“It did factor into our decision that some of our prekindergarten students are not 5 years old yet and aren’t eligible to get vaccinated,” Gist said. “We did take that into consideration, along with the fact that we have a smaller number of students in special services who are not old enough yet, either.”

On Friday, the CDC issued new guidance that vaccinated people living in communities with a low or medium level of community spread of COVID-19 could safely stop wearing masks. As of Monday night, Tulsa County was listed as having a high level of spread on the CDC’s website, but Gist said the district’s decision was made after looking at more recently updated data from the Tulsa Health Department.

“We will keep monitoring the data closely, and we will make changes as needed to our safety protocols,” she said.