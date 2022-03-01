Tulsa Public Schools adjusts mask policy

Citing dropping COVID-19 case rates and revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tulsa Public Schools is adjusting its mask policy.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Deborah Gist announced that starting Tuesday, masks will be strongly recommended rather than expected at all district sites.
“It did factor into our decision that some of our prekindergarten students are not 5 years old yet and aren’t eligible to get vaccinated,” Gist said. “We did take that into consideration, along with the fact that we have a smaller number of students in special services who are not old enough yet, either.”
On Friday, the CDC issued new guidance that vaccinated people living in communities with a low or medium level of community spread of COVID-19 could safely stop wearing masks. As of Monday night, Tulsa County was listed as having a high level of spread on the CDC’s website, but Gist said the district’s decision was made after looking at more recently updated data from the Tulsa Health Department.
“We will keep monitoring the data closely, and we will make changes as needed to our safety protocols,” she said.
In other business Monday night, the board unanimously approved entering into a letter of agreement with the Indian Nations Council of Governments to develop new school board district boundaries with no more than a 10% population variation between the smallest and largest districts based on 2020 census data.
According to 2020 data published by the U.S. Census Bureau, 309,649 people live within TPS’ attendance boundaries. By comparison, the 2010 census recorded 285,730 residents in that same area.
Under state law, school boards are required to undergo redistricting every 10 years, similar to the Legislature and Congress.
Once the redistricting process is completed, the new boundaries would take effect starting with the 2023 election cycle, which includes the District 1 seat. Board President Stacey Woolley said that under the agreement, efforts would be made to avoid drawing boundary lines that would pit two incumbents against each other.
“It is not the intent to move anyone,” she said.
The board also unanimously voted to accept a comprehensive independent annual audit of the district’s finances through June 30, 2021. The auditing firm RSM US LLP issued an opinion that the district’s financial statements were fairly presented and met accepted accounting standards.
When questioned by board member Jerry Griffin, the firm’s representative, Mike Gibson, confirmed that the audit was a comprehensive review designed to detect material misstatements rather than a forensic audit looking for specific suspicions of fraud.
Claiming a lack of access to financial information, Griffin previously called for State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd’s office to conduct a forensic audit of the district’s finances. However, under state law, individual school board members do not have the authority to formally request a special audit.
Griffin confirmed Monday night that no action has been taken on his request to date and that he questioned Gibson to get it on the record that the two types of audits are distinct.
“There is some confusion in the public that we have this audit conducted every year, … that this takes the place of a forensic audit,” Griffin said.